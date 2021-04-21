City to hold informational meeting on proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

The City of Kenosha will hold a public meeting on the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood early next month.

The meeting will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St., and will include a brief presentation at 6 p.m.

The City of Kenosha is developing a master plan for the proposed innovation neighborhood and is seeking public input on the project, which encompasses the 107-acre former Chrysler site between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Ave.

In January, the city hired the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, to create a master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a $1 billion project.

The plan is to foster neighborhood opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement. The firm will focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as science, technology and math occupations.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide input on goals and priorities to help shape the master plan. Those involved in the innovation neighborhood may include residents, non-profit agencies, faith-based and community groups, students, teachers, entrepreneurs and businesses.