City to hold informational meeting on proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood
The City of Kenosha will hold a public meeting on the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood early next month.

The meeting will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St., and will include a brief presentation at 6 p.m.

The City of Kenosha is developing a master plan for the proposed innovation neighborhood and is seeking public input on the project, which encompasses the 107-acre former Chrysler site between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Ave.

KN VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Mayor John Antaramian discusses the vision for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project which is proposed to be developed at the 107-acre, former Chrysler Engine Plant site, east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, during an interview with Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores on Dec. 16, 2020. Julie Huls, consultant with the Waymaker Group, which specializes in transformative economic development appears via video conference. City project manager Ed St. Peter, hired to oversee the billion-dollar innovation project, as well as, the Downtown Vision plan, also attends.

In January, the city hired the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, to create a master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a $1 billion project.

The plan is to foster neighborhood opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement. The firm will focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as science, technology and math occupations.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide input on goals and priorities to help shape the master plan. Those involved in the innovation neighborhood may include residents, non-profit agencies, faith-based and community groups, students, teachers, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Individuals also have the opportunity to participate by offering their input via an online survey by May 21 by accessing https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6287550/Kenosha-Innovation-Neighborhood-Visioning.

Retired Kenosha Water Utility General Manager Ed St. Peter and currently part-time project manager overseeing the City of Kenosha’s Downtown Vision, Innovation Neighborhood and SiFi fiberoptic network projects. Ed St. Peter

For additional information, contact city project manager Ed St. Peter at 262-653-4028.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

