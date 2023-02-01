City water utility considering proposed cell tower resembling giant pine tree in White Caps neighborhood

An old water tower in Kenosha’s White Caps subdivision between 99th and 63rd avenues could be replaced with a new “tree” of sorts.

The elevated water tank, located on the north end of the property, is currently used by Verizon Wireless. It is leased from the Kenosha water utility, to host cellphone antennas and other equipment.

The water utility, however, has plans to decommission the tank which is at the end of its useful life, sooner than later, according to city staff.

Failing tank

Water utility general manager Curt Czarnecki said the tank coating has been failing for some time and it is in need of structural enhancements.

“We have had ... leaks over the years just due to pitting or corrosion in the tank itself,” he told the Board of Water Commissioners Monday night.

The tank would come down. In its place Verizon Wireless has proposed a 100-foot monopole tower designed to hold antennas and equipment at multiple elevations. Or, as an alternative, a “MonoPine” has been proposed that would allow for similar equipment. The MonoPine design masks much of the equipment on the tower by mimicking a tall pine tree.

According to Czarnecki, Verizon would pay for all costs to construct and maintain either cell tower, but would ask for a 25% discount on its lease should the city select the MonoPine option.

Verizon is asking for the reduction in order to offset the costs for building the tree-like structure. According the proposal, the tree-like tower has a minimum “additional cost” of $95,510 over a conventional monopole.

The current lease is approximately $35,000 a year, according to Czarnecki.

What is a MonoPine?

Unlike a monopole, which is the typical silver or gray cell tower, the MonoPine is “a bit more aesthetically pleasing,” said Czarnecki.

“That’s been used a lot of times in certain corridors that have a lot of residential components to it, where aesthetics are important,” he said. Because the tank would have to come down, and Verizon wants to continue to have a cell tower presence in what has been an ideal spot, the company hopes to amend its lease to remain on the site.

The proposed tower if eventually approved by the City Council, would be installed just north of the old water tank site, Czarnecki said.

“Those are the two proposals before you. I guess staff is looking for … mainly guidance on what alternative we’re looking to pursue,” he said.

Ald. David Bogdala, the committee chair and a resident of White Caps, said plans to decommission the water tower have been in the works for “quite awhile.”

“We did have meetings last summer in the neighborhood, talking about some of the various options,” he said.

Bogdala said he was anxious “to get rid of” the water tower as its functionality has further degraded, especially, over the last two years.

While city staff presented commissioners with two options, he said that he and residents in the neighborhood were “actually at an Option Three.”

“The MonoPine … is what the neighbors and everybody was fine with, but I’m not in favor of reducing the rent,” he said.

No discount

The reason why he could not support a proposal that would reduce the annual lease by 25% was because the Plan Commission recently approved a new MonoPine cell tower at a park on the city’s north side without a discount on the lease.

Bogdala said the more aesthetically appealing design isn’t so unusual, either. They’re fast-becoming the norm in communities where companies want to locate towers in or near residential areas, whether in Kenosha or other places in the U.S.

“If you look around, (there are) a lot of communities that do these now,” he said. “And having them more aesthetically pleasing and sort of hidden in plain sight, in my opinion, is something we should be doing.”

Czarnecki said although Verizon is proposing to build a new tower on the site, it isn’t the only company interested in locating there as the tower would be able to accommodate other carriers.

Ald. Jack Rose, also a commissioner, wondered whether the matter ought to be deferred while Czarnecki works out the details with a second carrier.

Czarnecki, however, said that staff ultimately needed the direction from the commission on the terms for negotiating a change to Verizon’s lease before it could proceed forward.

By consensus, commissioners agreed on the MonoPine option without a reduction in the yearly lease payments from Verizon.

“So, we can try to work out details with the other carrier and keep this rate the same,” said Czarnecki, “and work on maybe adding more co-locates.”

