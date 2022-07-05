City's director tapped to head Kenosha County's public works department; Billingsley to start as acting chief in August

The City of Kenosha's Public Works director has been tapped to lead Kenosha County's public works department.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman late Tuesday afternoon announced she is appointing Shelly Billingsley to fill the now-vacant position of county Public Works director.

Billingsley is expected to succeed Ray Arbet, who retired July 1. She will begin serving in the position in August on an acting basis, with her appointment pending a confirmation vote by the County Board.

Billingsley is currently the city's Public Works Director, a position she has held since 2013. She began employment with the city nearly 20 years ago as an engineer, working her way up through a variety of positions in the Public Works Department.

“I am very excited to bring Shelly’s knowledge and experience to the county’s Public Works Department,” Kerkman said. “Her history with the city and her knowledge of the community will allow her to truly hit the ground running.”

Recently, Billingsley was elected vice president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Under her watch as city’s public works director, Kenosha recently received two Project of the Year awards from the APWA, in recognition of the construction of Kenosha Fire Station No. 1 on the site of the former Bain Elementary School and various stormwater improvements.

Billingsley holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of WisconsinMilwaukee and a Master of Business Administration from UW-Parkside. She lives in the Town of Paris with her husband and children.

As the county’s Public Works Director, Billingsley will oversee the divisions of Facilities, Highways, Planning and Development, Parks, and Golf.

“I’m excited for the new opportunities here,” Billingsley said. “My background has given me hands-on experience in all facets of municipal government, and I’m looking forward to putting my skills to work for Kenosha County.”

The position was posted publicly following Arbet’s retirement announcement in May, and a series of candidates were interviewed prior to Kerkman’s selection of Billingsley, according to county officials.

