`Cocoa and Coffee with Kerkman' kicks off at Kemper Center Dec. 10

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will hold indoor wintertime gatherings beginning next month in answer to her Saturdays in the Park with Sam office hours held at county parks throughout the summer and fall.

The “Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman” series will kick off with an hour-long session beginning at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, in Founders Hall at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

“Listening and learning from constituents and informing people about the county services that are available are among my top priorities as your County Executive, and these informal office hours are a great way to hear what’s on people’s minds,” Kerkman said Wednesday. “I hope to make many more meaningful connections at these Coffee and Cocoa sessions.”

The kick off will also coincide with Kemper’s Mrs. Claus’ Café event and the weekly Kenosha Public Market indoor market in the Kemper gymnasium. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Durkee Mansion and its holiday decorations.

“Kemper Center is always a special place to be during the Christmas season, so it’s the perfect place to kick off our series,” Kerkman said.

All subsequent scheduled events will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Other events scheduled include:

• Jan. 21 at Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie. Tours of the fire station will be offered, including an up-close look at the village’s newly acquired 107-foot ladder truck.

• Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. This “Mayor with Marshmallows” edition of Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman will include Mayor John Antaramian and coincides with the museum’s Civil War Medical Weekend, which includes activities and demonstrations focused on how medicine was practiced during the war.

Additional Coffee and Cocoa dates may be announced in the coming months.