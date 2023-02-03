A commission tasked with studying racial and ethnic equity will hold a forum Wednesday, Feb. 8 to hear public comments on its recent findings on the disproportionate number of arrests of Black adults and juveniles compared with their white counterparts and on housing discrimination in Kenosha County.

The event, sponsored by the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will take place from 6-8 p.m. or until the last participant is done speaking at the listening session to be held at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 Eighth Ave.

The commission welcomes comments from the public on:

• Ways discrimination against racial groups plays a part in obtaining housing in the county

• How government in the county can improve housing availability for all racial groups

• Other housing issues that should be addressed beyond that of affordability

The commission will also hear comments regarding its recent report which found arrest disparities between Black adults, as well as, Black juveniles compared with their white counterparts.

According to its findings, Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts, something the commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. Black juveniles in the county were nearly six times more likely to be arrested by law enforcement than their white peers. Data through the end of 2022 is not yet available.

A draft summary of the findings can be accessed online in the commission’s Jan. 19 meeting agenda.

According to the commission, the speaking time for Wednesday's session may be limited to 3-5 minutes depending on the number of people participating. The event is intended as a listening session and commissioners will not be able to answer questions directly.

50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history 50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history Body and Soul (1925) Zora Neale Hurston Fieldwork Footage (1928) Hellbound Train (1930) Birthright (1939) Commandment Keeper Church, Beaufort South Carolina, May 1940 (1940) The Blood of Jesus (1941) Juke Joint (1947) The Betrayal (1948) Black Girl (1966) The Story of a Three-Day Pass (1967) Oh, Sun (1967) Mandabi (1968) The Learning Tree (1969) Buck and the Preacher (1972) The Final Comedown (1972) Trouble Man (1972) Save the Children (1973) Gordon's War (1973) Three the Hard Way (1974) Willie Dynamite (1974) Leadbelly (1976) Bush Mama (1979) Personal Problems (1980) Losing Ground (1982) Sugar Cane Alley (1983) Bless Their Little Hearts (1983) My Brother's Wedding (1983) Go Tell It on the Mountain (1985) Yeelen (1987) Sidewalk Stories (1989) Chameleon Street (1989) Tongues Untied (1989) Looking for Langston (1989) Daughters of the Dust (1991) Finding Christa (1991) Hyenas (1992) Women with Open Eyes (1994) Panther (1995) Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask (1995) 4 Little Girls (1997) Our Father (2002) Chisholm '72: Unbought & Unbossed (2004) Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take 2 1/2 (2005) Medicine for Melancholy (2008) Middle of Nowhere (2012) An Oversimplification of Her Beauty (2012) Bad Black (2016) Atlantics (2019) The Inheritance (2020) Beba (2021)