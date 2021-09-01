Committee defers decision on proposed height requirements for pool, hot tub fences

“I’ll be happy to meet with Ald. Pizzala again, but if he’s not willing or wanting to change his ordinance, administration is not going to be making changes to the ordinance that is written for the alderman,” Morrissey said.

Ald. Jan Michalski said he appreciated Pizzala’s desire to move forward with the changes.

“There isn’t any urgency here, because the season is essentially over," said Michalski, who supported the deferral. "I would like to see this ordinance made as good as we can make it."

Six feet high

The proposal would require the enclosure be six feet high around pools and hot tubs, unless their walls are at least five feet tall.

The city currently requires owners to install walls at least four feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirements would have a grandfather provision for anyone with existing pools and hot tubs constructed before Oct. 1.

The proposed requirements would pertain to pools, hot tubs and spas with a water depth of two feet or more.