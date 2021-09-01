Committee defers decision on proposed height requirements for pool, hot tub fences

A decision on a proposed ordinance that would require newly installed pools or hot tubs in the city to be secured by fences at least six feet in height was again delayed as a city committee seeks to study additional safety measures.
The Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 5-0 on Monday to defer its vote two weeks. Some members wanted to give consideration to incorporating other pool safety measures, while others weren’t in a hurry to approve it since the season for pool usage is winding down.
The issue was on an already full agenda for the committee on Monday night, which included a proposal for reinstating a citywide mask mandate that drew a packed house.
Earlier this summer, Ald. Rollin Pizzala proposed changing the city’s zoning ordinance, calling for more restrictive fence requirements in an effort to prevent deaths due to drowning, especially among children. Pizzala has previously noted that there are unenclosed pools, especially those above ground, in the city that can be accessed by anyone.
Pizzala said he saw no reason to delay a vote on the new measure. However, Ald. Eric Haugaard said he would like city administration to look into safety measures that were proposed at a meeting in July. Those suggestions included pool alarms and other technology.
City Administrator John Morrissey wondered about deferring the matter, given that Pizzala has wanted the ordinance to go forward as is.
“I’ll be happy to meet with Ald. Pizzala again, but if he’s not willing or wanting to change his ordinance, administration is not going to be making changes to the ordinance that is written for the alderman,” Morrissey said.
Ald. Jan Michalski said he appreciated Pizzala’s desire to move forward with the changes.
“There isn’t any urgency here, because the season is essentially over," said Michalski, who supported the deferral. "I would like to see this ordinance made as good as we can make it."
Six feet high
The proposal would require the enclosure be six feet high around pools and hot tubs, unless their walls are at least five feet tall.
The city currently requires owners to install walls at least four feet in height around pools and hot tubs. The new requirements would have a grandfather provision for anyone with existing pools and hot tubs constructed before Oct. 1.
The proposed requirements would pertain to pools, hot tubs and spas with a water depth of two feet or more.
Also, according to the proposal, the fences must include a “self-closing and self-latching” gate or door that is inaccessible to children, and the fence must be located a minimum horizontal distance of four feet from the edge of the pool, hot tub or spa.
Exceptions to the proposed requirements would be above-ground pools with walls five feet or higher with ladders or steps that are top-hinged and capable of being raised out of the reach of children. Hot tubs and spas with fitted covers that can support a minimum of 100 pounds would also be exempt from the proposed fence requirement.