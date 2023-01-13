Committee OK's lease for Steil's office at County Center; staff to address constituents issues, not political campaigning

A U.S. congressman is a step closer to opening an office at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

The county’s Finance and Administration Committee voted 5-1 approving a lease with U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District that includes Kenosha County. Voting in favor of the lease were supervisors David Geertsen, Brian Bashaw, Erin Decker, Tim Stocker and Terry Rose, the committee chair. Supervisor William Grady cast the dissenting vote.

Under an agreement with the county and required by the U.S. House of Representatives, Steil would lease a 120-square-foot office at the center located at 19600 75th St., over a two-year period through Jan. 2, 2025. Via the chief administrative officer for the U.S. House, Steil would rent the office for $350 per month. The County Board is expected to vote on the lease at its Tuesday meeting.

Focus on federal issues

Rich Zipperer, Steil’s Wisconsin chief of staff, said the office would be staffed by Teresa Mora, the congressman’s outreach and member services director. Zipperer said there would be regular office hours for constituents to meet with her to discuss issues of federal relevance. Depending on the congressman’s schedule, the office would also serve constituents by appointment only.

“Our focus is generally on Social Security, Medicare, people that are having dealing with federal issues. A lot focuses on veterans benefits. So, these are people seeking help on individual issues,” Zipperer said. “We kind of like to have a closed, private office because, sometimes, those are very personal, private matters. And, we try to assist them in that way.”

Zipperer said that it’s also a space for individuals who want to comment on “something going on in Congress”, such as legislation, and they can contact staff, who will then relay the message to Steil.

“We will use it as a place where individual constituents can meet with the congressman in person and that will be done on occasion, but not with the regular hours there,” he said.

Political divisiveness?

While most of the committee favored the lease for Steil’s satellite office in the County Center, Grady said it didn’t pass muster with him because it encouraged political divisiveness.

“Although it may be legal, it doesn’t pass the sniff test. It doesn’t pass the sniff test for me. Because then, you’re down the slippery road of, well, the next person wants to come along and it’s the Democratic Party, it’s the Green Party and then, we’re obliged to lease space for them to give them equal time,” he said.

Grady said that despite the services the office could provide, allowing a sitting member of congress affiliated with a political party opens the door to political divisiveness.

“So, I don’t think the benefits of doing that outweigh the downside,” he said. Grady said he did not have an issue with Steil, rather the perception that the county would be opening itself to partisan politics as the offer for office space wasn't opened to elected officials of other political parties.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw said when he saw the lease proposal, his initial reaction was to say no. However, he recalled examples in which the elected officials had office space in municipal government buildings, including his hometown of Manitowoc. He was also assured that Steil’s proposed office space would not be used for political campaign purposes.

“It would be a violation of federal law to engage in political activity using federal resources. Our staff is all made aware of that. We are very diligent about that. That’s not allowed in any of our official offices locations and certainly would not be permitted (at the County Center site),” said Zipperer.

Decker said partisan politics had hindered the leasing of county office space to Steil earlier.

“This is great for Kenosha County residents, but because of partisan politics and because we had a Republican for Congress, the previous county executive (Jim Kreuser) refused,” she said.

Not a partisan issue

If either of Wisconsin’s senators, Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, or Ron Johnson, a Republican, requested to rent office space at the County Center, Decker said “neither of them would be turned down.”

“Because this is not a partisan issue. This has to do with helping our constituents and making it easier for our constituents to get the services they need,” she said.

Geertsen, who previously served on the Somers Village Board, which had approved office space for Steil at the Village Hall, said there was no divisiveness.

“I saw it not as being a divisive issue. I saw it as being an issue that helped bring the community together,” he said. “It went very well. When I was at the village, it was great to have the resource there immediately, boots on the ground. Right here.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said Steil’s office reached out to her a few months ago after Somers officials indicated they were undergoing a number of changes that affected their space needs. She said she looked around for spaces countywide and within the County Center there were three empty office across from her own that were not being used.

Kerkman said having an office there for the congressman offers a location for constituents not only in Kenosha County, but for those who live in western Racine County and in Walworth County. Kerkman said the congressman’s office would also serve to help educate residents who may not know the difference among federal, state and local issues.

“It’s just a valuable service to our constituents,” she said.

