BRISTOL – A decision on a proposed expansion to a gravel mine in the Town of Wheatland was postponed late Wednesday following nearly four hours of presentations and a public hearing.

The Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee voted unanimously to table changing the comprehensive plan for land use, with its members agreeing that they needed more time to review and evaluate new information they had received from Meyer Material Co. and its affiliate Lafarge Aggregates, some of it just 24 hours before the meeting.

The committee is expected to continue deliberations at its March 8 meeting, which will be preceded by a work session which has yet to be scheduled.

In order to accomplish the expansion, Lafarge needs approval from the committee and County Board to amend the county’s comprehensive land use plan as it is attempting to expand its operations on a 23.5-acre property in the town at 31st Street and 376th Avenue. The approval would allow the extraction of gravel on the property that is zoned for agricultural land use. Without it, the associated rezoning and conditional use permits could not be considered.

Wednesday night Lafarge representatives presented a number of changes to their plan, which first came before the committee in October. They said the changes were made in an effort to address concerns of neighbors near the plant, many who simply want the gravel mining operation to stop.

Their concerns had included declining property values, their health and the health of their neighbors as it would mean the gravel mining operation could continue past its initial 25-year use and decommissioning objective.

Changes proposed in new plan

Randi Wille, Meyer’s regional manager for environmental and land services, offered changes that included a six-year deadline to complete mining and reclamation in the expansion. While the new proposal added at least three years to the mining, he said it would be the “last” and “only” property where expansion would take place.

“It’s a large capital investment so we’re going to get as much material as we can,” Wille said of the property, which is currently owned by Daniel and Julie Robers.

Also different from the original plans was that mining would occur below the water table in order to “maximize” the amount materials they would extract. Once finished, crews would install a lake with sloped areas for future development.

The new plans call for an increase in the height of berms from 12 feet to 15 feet to limit sight lines. An observation well, the result of a “well impact” study, would also be installed to monitor water levels.

Along with higher berms, a shielded trench would aid in dampening noise levels, with the conveyer system to be located 600 feet from the nearest home, owned by resident Bonnie Whitworth, according to Wille. A consultant studied noise based on modeling of sounds that would come from the plant and their levels at various nearby homes and found them to be below the county threshold for acceptable noise.

According to the presentation, in addressing home values, Lafarge conducted a study that they said showed that home property values near the mine had actually increased compared with properties farther away from it.

Many voice concerns

During the public hearing, at least 15 of the 30 to 40 people who attended spoke, including Whitworth, whose home is just west of the proposed expansion.

She said it was “nice to hear” that the mine operators made changes, because the original plans called for “piling their waste 20 feet from my property line.” She said however, the gravel pit itself would still be just 100 feet from her front door.

“You’re going to box me in on two sides,” she said.

She said she also came prepared with her own rebuttal with a letter from a real estate agent that said “it’s going to reduce the value of my property 30 to 40 percent.”

Michael Dufern said he had concerns in the change of plans that would include mining below the water table. The original plans, he said showed only the existing ponds small ponds on the site.

“But now we’re looking at a 12-acre pond with a 15-foot water depth,” he said. “That presents a whole new ballgame that the town never approved.”

Kim Murphy, who lives near the site, said she was not only concerned with property values but the condition of her well should the new changes become effective. Hers was one of two wells identified that could be affected by the new mining configuration.

“First time I’m hearing of it tonight,” she said. “Kind of a shock.”

She said she wasn’t assured by Lafarge representatives’ well monitoring plan, having not been notified before the meeting of the changes. She said that people need to fully understand the mitigation plan.

“And I hope you as the board can understand that I’m trusting you, my family is trusting you to be a good neighbor,” she said to the committee. “And, more importantly, to protect us. Not just me, but everybody back there.”

Motion to table

During deliberations following the nearly two-hour public hearing, Supervisor Ed Kubicki motioned to table the matter.

At one point he interrupted the beginnings of a tense exchange between Lafarge representatives and Supervisor John Franco who had taken pages of notes and still had many questions.

“I think we should put together a special meeting at an earlier hour just for this particular topic,” Kubicki said addressing Supervisor Aaron Karow, chair of the committee before the panel ultimately voted to table the matter.

“I think now we’re just rushing it to finish this,” he said.