Committee to consider advisory referendum on whether guns should be allowed in county buildings

Kenosha County voters may be asked this fall whether legal gun owners, other than law enforcement officials, should be allowed to carry their weapons in county buildings.

A proposed advisory referendum on the issue is on the agenda for the Kenosha County Board’s Legislative Committee to discuss at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday night, prior to the full County Board meeting. It is not on the County Board agenda.

The proposal from Supervisor Jeff Gentz is in response to residents’ opposition to a County Board vote to repeal county policy barring anyone, with the exception of law enforcement officers, from bringing firearms into its buildings. That restriction had been in effect since 2011.

Gentz’s resolution notes the importance for “elected representatives to have the input of their constituents, particularly when considering changing such a long-standing policy,” even if the County Board has taken action to repeal the weapons ban.

His proposed advisory referendum would ask voters: “Should the Kenosha County Board allow firearms and electronic weapons legally possessed and carried per Wis. Stat. 175.60 to be allowed in any building or any grounds owned, leased, or controlled by Kenosha County, per Wis. State 175.60(16) (a) excluding the Kenosha County courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and Molinaro Building?”

If approved by the county committee and passed by the full County Board, the advisory referendum would appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 repealing the weapons ban in county buildings except for the courthouse; the public safety building, which houses both the Kenosha Police Department and the sheriff’s department; jail, pretrial building and the Molinaro building, all of which are part of an interconnected campus west of Sheridan Road between 54th and 56th streets; and the detention center at 4777 88th Ave.

While County Executive Samantha Kerkman has already formally signed the documents repealing the old policy, the change doesn’t into effect immediately. She has said there will be a transition period as county administration begins implementation of the new rules, including changes to the employee handbook and any updates would still go before the County Board.

According to the resolution for the repeal, the new weapons policy would be expected to take effect within six months of board approval. Signs prohibiting weapons still remain on doors and windows of county buildings.

Kenosha County voters will already have the opportunity to let state legislators know whether to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State come November.

Earlier this month, the board voted 13-7 approving a resolution to place the following advisory referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot: “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”

The board has already declared the county’s status as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County for gun owners. On July 5, the same day it approved lifting gun restrictions, the County Board voted 15-6 in favor of the sanctuary measure, which opposes any state or federal legislation enacted that would infringe on residents’ right to bear arms.