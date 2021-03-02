Committee to consider proposal to extend sunset date of Kenosha mask ordinance

A city committee is set to take up a proposal to consider extending the date of a sunset clause for Kenosha’s mask ordinance. Approved in the fall, the ordinance was seen as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under the current ordinance, which expires at the end of this month, people must wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the City of Kenosha.

The proposal, which came up for first reading before the City Council Monday night before its deferral to committee, would extend the effective date for mask wearing through July 31. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee is scheduled to hear the extension proposal at its March 8 meeting. A recommendation for council consideration could come March 15.

Ald. Bill Siel, who proposed the original ordinance, said none of the other terms in the ordinance would change, only the end date.

“My idea was to change nothing on it, but simply to extend it,” Siel said, following the council meeting Monday night.