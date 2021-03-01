Committee to consider proposal to extend sunset date of local mask ordinance

A city committee will take up a proposal to consider extending the date of a sunset clause for Kenosha’s mask ordinance approved in the fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under the current ordinance, which expires at the end of this month, people must wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the City of Kenosha in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The proposal, which came up for first reading before the City Council Monday night its deferral to committee, asks to extend the effective date for mask wearing through July 31. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee will hear the extension proposal at its March 8 meeting and make a recommendation for council consideration March 15.
Ald. Bill Siel, who proposed the original ordinance in the fall, said none of the other terms in the ordinance would change, only the end date.
“My idea was to change nothing on it, but simply to extend it,” Siel said, following the council meeting Monday night.
He said he would rather have the council perform its “due diligence” in considering an extension rather than to let it expire without taking action. Even with vaccines being rolled out, it is unknown, he said, when the community will achieve achieve the "herd immunity" needed to prevent further spread. Combined with the discovery of the more contagious U.K. coronavirus variant in Kenosha County, local public health experts are recommending that masks continue to be worn.
“We don’t know how long face masks are going to be highly recommended to help protect the community,” he said.
The ordinance also allows for ending the mask mandate earlier “should that be considered appropriate.”
“I don’t know what that window would be. They’re not merely based on my thoughts or conclusions, but the best recommendations from state, local and national (public) health experts,” he said. “And, I just haven’t heard anybody saying that it’s time to take them off.”
In November, the council approved the ordinance that requires employees of businesses within the city and their customers to wear face coverings over noses and mouths. Those awaiting rides on public transportation or riding in taxis, private care service or ridesharing are also required to wear masks. Children age 5 and under, however, are exempt from mask wearing.
In addition, the ordinance increases standards for cleaning and disinfection of “high-touch” areas and the posting of signs for safe business practices, social distancing requirements, hand hygiene and etiquette for coughing and sneezing. It limits fines to up to $250 for businesses not complying. Individuals may be fined from $25 to $100 for violations.
The council passed the citywide mask mandate amid the uncertainty of whether the state’s mandate would continue in the fall with the surge of new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state’s mandate was then extended through Jan. 19, followed by another order from Gov. Tony Evers that was to have lasted through March 20.
The Democratic governor’s order was repealed on Feb. 4 by the Republican-controlled state legislature only to be met by Evers, immediately filing another order.
Republicans have argued that the governor does not have the authority to issue emergency orders successively without legislative approval. Evers justified reissuing the mandate immediately after it was repealed in effort to prevent the loss of additional federal benefits for food stamps.
A lawsuit filed last year before the state Supreme Court continues to seek a requirement the governor receive the approval of the Legislature in order to extend the mandates beyond 60 days for the same event – in this case, the pandemic. The court has heard arguments on both sides, but has yet to rule. An injunction against Evers’ current order was also filed earlier this month.
Despite the political ping-pong that continues at the state level, however, Siel said the city has local laws to protect it.
“I still like the protection we can insure for our community, regardless of what ultimately gets decided by the state Supreme Court,” Siel said.
