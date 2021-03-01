Committee to consider proposal to extend sunset date of local mask ordinance

A city committee will take up a proposal to consider extending the date of a sunset clause for Kenosha’s mask ordinance approved in the fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under the current ordinance, which expires at the end of this month, people must wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the City of Kenosha in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The proposal, which came up for first reading before the City Council Monday night its deferral to committee, asks to extend the effective date for mask wearing through July 31. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee will hear the extension proposal at its March 8 meeting and make a recommendation for council consideration March 15.

Ald. Bill Siel, who proposed the original ordinance in the fall, said none of the other terms in the ordinance would change, only the end date.

“My idea was to change nothing on it, but simply to extend it,” Siel said, following the council meeting Monday night.