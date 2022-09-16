Committees approve $9.85 million state stimulus grant for Kenosha County human services operations, Job Center relocation

Two committees approved nearly $10 million in state economic recovery funding that would help pay for the eventual relocation of Kenosha County’s Human Services Department, currently located at the Job Center at 8600 Sheridan Road.

The County Board’s Public Works and Facilities and Finance and Administration committees met jointly Thursday night and unanimously accepted the grant from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Funding program. The program is supported by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which offers local governments funding for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Gov. Tony Evers visited Kenosha announcing the commitment of $9.85 million to support the relocation of county human services operations from the Job Center building to a proposed facility to be developed by Bear Development in the Sun Plaza shopping center at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue. The announcement also included $15 million in stimulus funds to the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood plan, the city’s $1 billion redevelopment of 107 acres at the former Chrysler engine plant property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets.

Jim Kupfer, Public Works Department chief operation officer, said approval would be required of the committees and the County Board before the county could accept and apply the grant to the project.

In February, the County Board gave unanimous approval to the Human Services Department relocation project, which includes a purchase agreement between the county and Bear Development. Under the private-public partnership, Bear Development would purchase the current Human Services/Job Center property for $1.6 million, and redevelop Sun Plaza to meet the county’s needs.

According earlier estimates, the county would lease the new space for five years at a cost of $674,250 annually, then purchase it for $16.1 million. The five-year lease would allow Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for, thereby decreasing the overall cost of redeveloping Sun Plaza. As a result of the state funding, however, purchase prices are expected to decrease. Kupfer estimated the cost at $11 million for the county’s new space. Re-calculation of rental rate figures for the five-year period would also be taken into consideration by the development group, but have yet to be finalized, he said.

The agreement is similar to one that facilitated the Sun Plaza relocation of Kenosha Human Development Services, which contracts with the county for crises intervention, as well as, homeless and foster care programs.

Supervisor Laura Belsky, a member of the Public Works Committee, wanted clarification on the whether the entire grant could be used to offset the cost of county’s purchase of the space after five years. The county would be able apply half of the grant to the final cost, in accordance with the agreement, said Kupfer.

“Any grant we get or they (Bear Development gets), we split 50-50,” he said.

In the case of the state grant, half of the Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Program funding, would then come off of the final purchase price, according to Kupfer. The county would also benefit from half of any tax credits, solar credits or other funding obtained by Bear Development, according to Patti Merrill, the county’s finance director.

Supervisor Erin Decker, a Finance Committee member, questioned whether the county actually received a check for the full amount. During Evers’ announcement, he and then County Executive Jim Kreuser were photographed holding a rather large check with the amount symbolically displayed at the press conference in February.

“We got a big check … but we did not get the money,” said Kupfer playfully chiding Decker.

On a more serious note, he said the county had two choices for how it could apply the state funding.

“You can ask them ahead of time for a chunk of the money you think you’re going to spend in the next six months … or after you spent the money in six months, you can ask them for the money back, he said. "But they will not write me a $9.85 million check.”

“Who gets the big check?” asked Belsky.

“I think (Corporation Counsel) Joe Cardamone currently has it,” quipped Merrill, also humoring Belsky.

While development for the new Human Services Department space was initially projected for ground breaking this year, the timeline has since changed, according to Kupfer. This year and into 2023, the final building design is expected to be completed and bid for construction. Construction could begin as early as the end of next year and would take about year and a half to complete, he said.

The County Board is expected to vote to authorize its acceptance of the state stimulus funding this month.