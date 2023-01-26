Community-scale solar energy farm project approved by Wheatland Plan Commission, advances to Town Board

WHEATLAND – A proposal to install a solar farm capable of generating enough power for 1,800 homes, or 150% of all households in the town, has cleared its first hurdle.

“The Salix Solar Project” proposed by Madison-based OneEnergy Renewables, received unanimous approval from the Wheatland Plan Commission and it is now headed to the Town Board for formal consideration Jan. 30.

The commission voted 6-0 favoring the conditional use permit that would allow the company to construct the 7.5-megawatt system on 34 acres spanning two parcels on farmland owned by J&S Real Estate Co. LLC. The proposed solar farm site is located just north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K.

During the Plan Commission's Monday night meeting representatives of OneEnergy gave a 20- to 25-minute presentation on the proposed project, which with its 16,380 solar panels made of crystalline silicone would capture and harness the sun’s energy to produce 15,000,000 kWh per year. According to the project data, that is enough electricity to power 1,800 average Wisconsin residences, or 150% of the homes in Wheatland. The town had 1,200 households based on 2000 Census figures. The system would connect to existing three-phase power lines located at highways 50 and 83 near the railroad tracks.

OneEnergy project development managers Peter Murphy and Seamus Fitzgerald answered questions that included everything from how much reflection would come off the solar arrays to the site’s eventual decommissioning after 40 years, Town Clerk Sheila Seigler said. About two dozen people attended, Seigler said.

Increase in solar energy projects

According to the developer’s presentation, solar projects have increased throughout the state as the cost to generate power via the renewable energy source has decreased 10-fold in just over a decade. In Wisconsin, the price to produce power via solar energy has plummeted from 36 cents per kWh in 2009 to just over 3.6 cents per kWh in 2021, or a drop from $360 to $36 annually.

Among the benefits of smaller-scale solar farms in Wisconsin include promoting a level of energy independence from conventional sources and reliable income for farmers and land owners. According to their presentation, Wheatland site was selected because of its proximity to existing electrical infrastructure, its suitability for capturing the sun’s rays and interest from the landowner.

Crews would install “bifacial” panels that would sit on steel racking. The panels in the array are designed to harness and generate energy from both sides, efficiencies enabling a more productive system. Plan Commission and Town Board Chair Robert Glembocki said that some residents wondered about the amount of reflection coming from the panels. Developers assured them that the system was designed to have minimal reflection. Inverters and transformers would also be installed.

Around the perimeter, agricultural-style wire fencing would surround the site, which would later be seeded with perennial native pollinator flowers and grasses resulting in a low-growing meadow on what had most recently been a cornfield.

Preventing overgrowth

At one point, Glembocki said developers were asking those present if they knew anyone with animals to graze upon the vegetation to prevent overgrowth.

“I mean they actually asked if there were any sheep farmers around the area to help with the foliage because they would grow so high,” he said. “You can’t have that stuff growing up over the panels.”

According to the project details, the site would be decommissioned after 40 years, with all parts of the system dismantled and disposed of and the land returned to its former agricultural use, a requirement under county regulations.

In November the County Board, which has the last say on whether to approve the solar farm, established an ordinance specifically addressing solar energy systems under 100 megawatts. The ordinance spells out terms for siting, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning regulations, which the developer must satisfy in order to receive the necessary approval from the county.

First of its kind in county

If approved, Wheatland would have Kenosha County’s first community-scale solar energy farm. OneEnergy’s plan calls for construction to begin this summer with the site operational by Dec. 1.

Currently, construction is underway on a 200-megawatt system — enough electricity to power 60,000 homes each year — in the Town of Paris. The Paris Solar Energy Center LLC, located on 1,500 acres of a 5,300-plus acre parcel about 1.5 miles west of Interstate 94, is Wisconsin’s first and largest utility-scale solar farm with battery back-up.

Paris’ solar utility is administered by the state’s Public Service Commission. Unlike Paris, because Wheatland's site is under the 100-megawatt threshold, its use, by ordinance, is under county jurisdiction.

In fact, OneEnergy’s application served as the impetus for enacting the ordinance as county planning officials have anticipated growing interest in leasing local farmland to accommodate smaller-scale solar energy systems.

According to a recent University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point’s Center for Land Use study, Kenosha County ranked in the top 10 of 72 counties for solar farm suitability, of any magnitude. The rankings were based on criteria that included proximity to infrastructure, power lines, slope of the land and lands that are agricultural or cannot be developed.

