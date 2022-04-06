Congress comes to town: UW-P to host committee meeting April 11

The U.S. House of Representatives comes to town on April 11 when the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hold a congressional field hearing, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The session: “Pathways to Opportunity: Lessons from Kenosha,” will include testimony from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is the ranking member of the committee and will conduct the session.

The event will focus on education paths that allow workers to enter, re-enter, and remain in the workforce. The Select Committee will examine several approaches to prepare workers for the rapidly changing economy, such as college degrees, soft skills learning, career and technical education, and certificate programs.

The bipartisan delegation will hear from witnesses on what effective solutions in Southeast Wisconsin are in place to help workers find family-sustaining jobs.

Field hearings are congressional hearings held outside Washington, DC. Dating from the time of the Civil War, committees sometimes traveled to the front lines to observe conditions and war activities.

Field Hearings are held for several different reasons. The sessions may bring Congress directly to the scene of an important national issue. A field hearing can serve other purposes. It can: raise public visibility of an issue; provide opportunities to evaluate a government program; reinforce a Member's relationship with his or her district; and attract local, and sometimes national, media attention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0