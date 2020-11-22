Congressman Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement he released Sunday night.
“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville," Steil said. "I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”
Steil easily won re-election to Congress in the Nov. 3 election defeating Democratic challenger Roger Polack of Racine. In Kenosha County, he received 48,524 votes, or 55.81% to Polack's 38,337, or 44.09 %.
A Janesville resident and former UW Board of Regents member, Steil became a Congressman two years ago after being endorsed by his predecessor, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, for whom Steil had been an aide.
TRUMP RALLY
Jaclyn Moncek waves the light on her cell phone during a rally in Kenosha on Nov. 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TRUMP RALLY Lead
Amber Stancato, left, and Melissa Markoutisis, both of Kenosha, take a selfie during the Trump rally Monday night at Kenosha Regional Airport.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
