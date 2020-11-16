Council approves citywide face mask mandate to prevent COVID-19 spread

Paff said the fact that the council is voting on the ordinance already “makes it political.” In voting against it, he said the state is already under a mandate to wear masks and the county health department has already recommended wearing them, as well as, social distancing.

He said he took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and in doing so supported the right to self-determination, adding that the ordinance would infringe upon individual freedoms.

“Many people in my district feel this way,” he said.

Protecting the public

Earlier, Prozanski said the council has had to consider ordinances that banned texting while driving and jumping in to the water off the city’s north pier, local laws to protect public welfare and safety.

“Implementing a mask ordinance in the City of Kenosha, is to some – and you may never convince them that it’s not taking away their rights – but, you know, we’re protecting the rights of so many others,” he said, including the right not to contract the coronavirus.