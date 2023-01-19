Council approves development agreement for Theater Terrace Apartments, related infrastructure for Downtown Kenosha

A 61-unit multifamily apartment building in Downtown Kenosha is one step closer to fruition after the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night approving a developer’s agreement for the proposed $12.5 million housing project and a nearly $3 million city grant to the developer to install the accompanying infrastructure.

By a vote of 14-0, the council approved the agreement with the city, the Kenosha Water Utility and QOZB LLC, which is developing the Theater Terrace Apartments at 5929 Sixth Ave. The council also approved the certified survey map associated with the development.

The agreements will enable the developer to construct the four-story Theater Terrace building that is part of a three-building development, which includes the 68-unit Lake Terrace Apartments at 5900 Fourth St. that was completed last year. It also includes the planned Simmons Terrace Apartments, a 101-unit, five-story building planned at 5939 Seventh Ave., which will be located across the street from Theater Terrace.

Earlier, the city created a tax incremental finance district to accommodate the development and is granting QOZB LLC just over $2.95 million, in the form of revenue generated by the TIF district, which will enable the construction and installation of the required infrastructure improvements. The funds are intended to be a reimbursement to the developer.

According to the grant agreement, the developer would make infrastructure improvements to sanitary sewers, water mains, including new storm sewer systems, pavement and sidewalk replacements and installation of new streetlights, trees and street signs in the development areas, namely at Sixth Avenue, 59th Street and 60th Street.

Construction of the infrastructure improvements are expected to begin no later than April 1 and completed no later than Dec. 31, according to the agreement.

Mark Ebacher, the lead development consultant for the Theater Terrace project, said construction crews expect to break ground at the site to begin the work in the next 10 to 15 days “weather permitting.”

“We’re looking forward to starting,” he said. “This has really been the culmination of 16 months’ worth of discussion with the city staff, the local neighborhood on infrastructure and we’re really looking forward to this.”

The apartment developments, a mixed residential and retail plans contingent on market conditions, are part of the last phase of the much larger and ambitious “Downtown Vision” plan for the city, redevelopment initiative that will take place in four phases over an eight-block area over the next eight to 10 years.

Phase I includes the proposed Brindisi Towers — two buildings featuring luxury apartments and condominiums, a restaurant and retail space, for which construction has yet to begin.

The first phase also includes a new municipal campus – conceptually a three-story office building with City Hall and a plaza, which is still planned at 812 56th St., the site of the current Civic Center. A public park would then be situated in the current Municipal Building space.

A second phase of the Downtown development also envisions a performing arts center, planned at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just west of the existing Municipal Building. The center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a not-for-profit entity.

