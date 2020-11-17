Council approves liquor, cabaret licenses for paint-and-sip enterprise

The operator of a soon-to-be business cleared a major hurdle to opening following a name change to a more palatable moniker.
The Kenosha City Council voted 14-3 on Monday night to grant Tierra Mace a Class B beer and liquor license and a probationary cabaret license to her newly renamed “Splash Sip-N-Paint” business, a wine sipping and painting party enterprise with an adjoining soul food cafe, at 5615 22nd Ave.
The business, which formerly went by “Erotic Drip Sip-N-Paint” LLC, received a resounding no from the council a month ago, in large part because it painted the wrong picture for an area once known for some less-than-wholesome activities, and which the city has tried to revamp.
The space for the business is connected to 5619 22nd Ave., where Mace also plans to open WooCharliee’s Place, a restaurant in which she envisions serving traditional soul food, seafood and Cajun cuisine, as well as a number of vegan offerings.
Apology offered
During the public hearing, Mace apologized to the council for her business’ previous name.
“I understand the backlash that it was going to have in the community and my business,” she said.
Mace said wanted to bring attention to a company she feels passionate about, “something that helped me through obstacles.”
She said painting has gotten her through hard times.
“(It’s) bringing something different, and controlled to the community, other than just a bar,” Mace said.
She said she hoped to offer other entertainment in the form of poetry readings, comedians, game nights, karaoke and live jazz. The venue would also play host to smaller business conferences, birthday parties and charity fundraising activities.
Mace told the council she would stay in compliance with “all rules and regulations” and provide security both inside and outside the premises. Mace invited council members to visit, welcoming them at any time, and said she'd have a monthly schedule of all events taking place available.
In addition, Mace, who a month ago seemed confused about how to present her venture, has since sought the advice of other small business owners and now has mentors she can rely on to guide her. She said she has also begun consulting with the local “tavern squad” for advice on security.
'Ready and willing'
“I would love for a chance to prove to you that I’m ready and willing to bring change to my community,” Mace said. “We all have to start somewhere, and with that we all need someone to give us a chance.”
Mace, who thanked officials for advice that came from previous meetings, said she would work “very hard not to become a statistic” and would not disappoint them.
Alds. Bill Siel and Anthony Kennedy said they visited Mace’s business on Monday to see the space.
“We were very impressed with what we saw,” said Siel, who described the interior as both colorful and café-like in its setting. “It does not look like a bar. It looks like a nice social gathering place."
Siel said Mace’s tenacity in coming back to the council, despite the obstacles of previous meetings, showed “she’s not allowed it to become a dead end ... and continued moving ahead.”
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who voted against her proposal in committee, said he was concerned with the density of liquor and cabaret licenses in the area.
“That was my reason for my 'no' vote. I wish her luck, it sounds like a good business plan, but it’s really a density issue to me,” he said.
Ald. Holly Kangas was adamant about not supporting Mace’s business because of its previously provocative name and wondered when the old name would come down. She said she appreciated Mace’s effort and attitude toward changing the name.
Kangas and Ald. David Bogdala, however, joined Ruffalo in voting against approving the licenses. Bogdala did not comment.
According to Mace, the new name has been printed, and would go up as soon as Tuesday, contingent on the council’s approval.
Vegan soul food?
Ald. Jan Michalski, who represents the city’s Uptown area, noted that Mace's business was right outside his district and appreciated the unique offerings in her proposal. He wants Uptown to become a “destination” for people seeking different kinds of services, products and entertainment, which he said Mace’s enterprise reflects.
Kennedy said Mace's efforts in continuing with her proposal, making the adjustments and trying to learn the process “speaks volumes to the kind of operator she’s going to be.”
“I’m looking forward to a very unique entertainment venue in Kenosha,” he said.
Kennedy, however, was bemused with the concept of vegan soul food and said he wasn’t yet sold on the idea.
“I’m waiting to be convinced of that,” he joked.
