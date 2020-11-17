Council approves liquor, cabaret licenses for paint-and-sip enterprise

She said painting has gotten her through hard times.

“(It’s) bringing something different, and controlled to the community, other than just a bar,” Mace said.

She said she hoped to offer other entertainment in the form of poetry readings, comedians, game nights, karaoke and live jazz. The venue would also play host to smaller business conferences, birthday parties and charity fundraising activities.

Mace told the council she would stay in compliance with “all rules and regulations” and provide security both inside and outside the premises. Mace invited council members to visit, welcoming them at any time, and said she'd have a monthly schedule of all events taking place available.

In addition, Mace, who a month ago seemed confused about how to present her venture, has since sought the advice of other small business owners and now has mentors she can rely on to guide her. She said she has also begun consulting with the local “tavern squad” for advice on security.

'Ready and willing'

“I would love for a chance to prove to you that I’m ready and willing to bring change to my community,” Mace said. “We all have to start somewhere, and with that we all need someone to give us a chance.”