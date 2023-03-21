A massive 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center proposed at 38th Street between 128th and 136th Avenues by local leading shipping, packaging and container business is step closer to development.

Following a public hearing, the Kenosha City Council Monday night voted 17-0 to approve the rezoning of property at 13215 38th Street from an agricultural land holding district to a heavy manufacturing district for the 40-acre parcel upon which Uline’s largest distribution center yet is proposed to be built.

The council also voted 17-0 to approve the attachment and zoning of a parcel at 13300 38th St., to the south and east of the proposed distribution center, for future development by Uline. Uline plans to connect to municipal water and sewer in Kenosha. For now, the 36-acre property will be zoned as an agricultural land holding district, in accordance with the cooperative plan the city has with Paris and Somers, but will be rezoned in the future for expansion.

The massive facility, which would sit just to the west of 128th Avenue and across from the existing Uline campus, includes a brand new building with trailer docks and stalls, parking and storm water facilities on the development site, according to the plans. The north half of the site is already zoned for heavy manufacturing.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo whose district includes the proposed Uline development praised the business for its growth and success in the Kenosha area, which includes its stunning 200-acre corporate headquarters located at 12575 Uline Drive in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

“I’m sure everybody who’s ever drove by anywhere on the Uline property is impressed. Impressed with the landscaping, impressed with the neatness, impressed with the architecture on the outside of the building,” said Ruffalo. “So, this will give them a head start on other phases that are on the books and in this neighborhood here.

“As far as I know, this is their biggest project yet … and I highly recommend it. The people that I talk to that work there they couldn’t be happier,” Ruffalo said. “Just a wonderful asset to the City of Kenosha Uline has been. I’m just grateful that they moved up from Illinois.”

In other business, the council unanimously approved a near $2 million resurfacing project for Pershing Boulevard from 67th to 75th Streets.

The project was awarded to contractor A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. of Racine for the amount of $1,783.686.95 plus a $214,013.05 contingency for unforeseen conditions, if needed, for a total award of $1,997,700. Oakes’ bid was the lowest of three proposals. Bids by contractors LaLonde Contractors Inc. of Waukesha and Stark Pavement Corp. of Brookfield were $1,812,040.88 and $1,821,841, respectively.

The project includes removal of select trees, side walk repairs, updating of curb ramps at intersections in accordance with American with Disabilities Act specifications, replacement of curbs and gutters and all driveway approaches along the boulevard. In addition, the contractor will repair storm sewers, mill existing concrete and asphalt surface, install new asphalt pavement along with pavement markings and restore parkway landscape.

According to City Engineer Gregory Boldt’s report to the council, work is anticipated to begin in mid-June and is expected to take just over four months depending on weather conditions.

The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State US GDP recovered quickly following the start of the pandemic The information sector experienced the greatest change in economic output over the past five years Western states saw the largest increase in GDP over the past five years Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming