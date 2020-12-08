Council calls on state to offer COVID-19 vaccine free to all Wisconsin residents

People would not benefit from the vaccine if it were cost prohibitive, however, according to Ruffolo. With the council resolution, Ruffalo said local elected officials would be making “a good statement.”

“You know, I don’t care who pays for it, the federal government or the state,” he said. “I just don’t want the citizens of the state of Wisconsin to have to pay for it. Pretty soon, this vaccine has got to take effect.

“We’ve got police. We’ve got fire. Who’s going to pay for them to get it, you know?” said Ruffalo. “They’re going to be one of the first ones to get it. I don’t want them to pay for it at all.”

As of Monday, Kenosha had 6,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kenosha County Division of Health data. In total, the county has recorded 9,918 confirmed cases with 60,029 negative tests and 159 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, statewide, there have been 414,332 confirmed COVID-19, with 2,202,473 negative tests and 3,738 deaths, to date.

