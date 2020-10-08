Council defers vote on revised cabaret license ordinance

Crucianelli told the council said she has not had time to review changes to the proposal nor had any City Council member responded to her emails.

“Is it not reasonable to have an open meeting where we can talk about these things that not only directly affects our life, but our livelihoods?” she said. “Without being able to operate Fusion, or without being able to be a musician, and my husband working full-time at a music store, this crushes my entire life.”

When asked by Council President David Bogdala whether she had anything else to say, Crucianelli answered: “No. No, I think knowing that this will destroy my life should probably be good enough.”

Art DeBaere, owner of Champions Sports Bar, said his tavern has been in business for 10 years and has not had any issues with the city. He called for the council to defer the matter.

“Never having an issue, why are we being subject to time changes all of the sudden and additional work for security or factors of that nature?” he said, adding he just received a copy of the proposed revised ordinance on Saturday night. “You shouldn’t subject bars or establishments that have never had problems now all of the sudden go into another tier of scrutiny and rules and regulations.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.