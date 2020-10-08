Council defers vote on revised cabaret license ordinance

After tavern owners complained a proposed change in the city’s cabaret license requirements would make it tough to offer live music, city officials postponed a vote on the plan.
After nearly three hours of discussion at two public hearings, the council on Monday night voted 11-3 to defer a decision on the proposed ordinance until the next Committee on Licenses and Permits meeting on Oct. 14
Bar owners and others who offer live entertainment worried the proposed changes — including limits on hours bands could play and requirements for security and operational plans — were too burdensome.
The proposed ordinance has drawn the ire of owners who have seen their livelihoods already plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Revisions in the ordinance caught the attention of the Tavern League of Kenosha, which called a meeting in which members aired grievances two weeks ago. The changes have also led to a petition signed by nearly 1,500 people in protest.
Times proposed
At Monday night’s meeting, Ald. Curt Wilson, committee chairman, presented revisions that included extending the live entertainment hours to 1:30 a.m. from 12 a.m., as previously proposed. The hours would go into effect July 1. Wilson said the limits on hours would include exceptions for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.
Wilson said that he suggested extending hours for live entertainment because of the business losses taverns have seen because of the pandemic. “They suffered a great loss,” he said, saying “many of them have signed a contract long into the future with their bands, DJs and other performers.”
The proposed ordinance also spells out the need for a security plan, including requirements for security personnel and rules for clearing people out closing time, and for handling fights, unruly or intoxicated patrons and fake IDs.
Treating everyone the same
Wilson said the reason for having the ordinance was to be able to “treat everyone the same.”
“We’re codifying the actions,” he said.
He said the proposed ordinance already incorporates things the city committee has required in practice and to help expedite the application process.
The proposed ordinance aims to address problems that arise from places that offer live entertainment, including everything from “boisterous conduct” and fighting to thefts and parking problems.
At the start of his presentation, Wilson said the proposed language in the ordinance wasn’t intended to trick people or to take licenses away.
“We’re also not trying to regulate the type of music or restricting the content,” he said.
Send back to committee
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he would ask his colleagues to support the final draft. However, he didn’t think it was ready given that the version presented to the public and made available online, was not the same as the “redlined” copy with the changes discussed during Monday’s meeting.
“It’s vitally important to get it done with as much transparency as possible,” Kennedy said.
He then motioned to send the proposal back to committee, which was supported by Ald. Jan Michalski.
Wilson, however, opposed the deferral, saying that the committee had held hearings and neither the operators of taverns, nor the Tavern League, had called in to state their positions at the meetings, which have been held via teleconference due to the pandemic.
Michalski said he supported deferring the matter back to committee because he sympathizes with the performers who’ve had “a really brutal year.”
1,500 signatures
Last week, Aimee Crucianelli, the owner of the performance art space Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., organized a protest over the ordinance and last month initiated a online petition that has collected close to 1,500 signatures. The petition calls on supporters to stop the council from “destroying” live music venues.
Crucianelli told the council said she has not had time to review changes to the proposal nor had any City Council member responded to her emails.
“Is it not reasonable to have an open meeting where we can talk about these things that not only directly affects our life, but our livelihoods?” she said. “Without being able to operate Fusion, or without being able to be a musician, and my husband working full-time at a music store, this crushes my entire life.”
When asked by Council President David Bogdala whether she had anything else to say, Crucianelli answered: “No. No, I think knowing that this will destroy my life should probably be good enough.”
Art DeBaere, owner of Champions Sports Bar, said his tavern has been in business for 10 years and has not had any issues with the city. He called for the council to defer the matter.
“Never having an issue, why are we being subject to time changes all of the sudden and additional work for security or factors of that nature?” he said, adding he just received a copy of the proposed revised ordinance on Saturday night. “You shouldn’t subject bars or establishments that have never had problems now all of the sudden go into another tier of scrutiny and rules and regulations.”
