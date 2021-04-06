Council member calls for Kenosha mask ordinance's repeal after court strikes down state mandate

At the same time, said Siel, the virus hasn’t been beaten yet.

“I guess I would just urge a little more caution and patience,” he said. He added it’s possible that, in a month as the discussions wind their way through the city process, there would be more timely data that can be considered.

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision last week, a number of municipalities and agencies throughout the state have adopted face covering ordinances or issued health advisories continuing the use of masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, Siel said.

“They’ve decided, like we did, to draw a line of defense in the interest of the public’s safety,” he said.

Ald. David Bogdala, who brokered the May 27 compromise, said he based his decision on the available data. The same would be true whether to consider repealing the ordinance, he said.

“I think we have to look at the data to see where we’re at,” he said. “At the end of the day … we’re going to be pretty close with (herd immunity) numbers, but think we have to see where the numbers are and where we go from there at that point,” he said.