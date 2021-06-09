Council urges state legislators to reject bills proposed to promote alcohol sales via delivery, drive-up

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said he has seen firsthand how alcoholism destroys lives, including the life of the alcoholic.

Ruffalo said it was why he sponsored a resolution encouraging the Kenosha City Council to oppose two separate bills that are being considered by the Wisconsin State Senate that would allow customers to order alcohol by phone to be picked up or to be delivered to them directly.

And the council voted unanimously Monday night urging state legislators to vote down the two bills.

Senate bills

Under Senate Bill 56, most alcoholic beverage retailers would be able take phone or online orders and sell alcoholic beverages to be picked up in parking spaces on their premises. The bill would prohibit municipalities from imposing additional restrictions on the sales.

The second, Senate Bill 57, allows retailers to offer delivery of alcoholic beverages directly to the customer either by the retailer or via third-party delivery service.

“You could either call up, go online order your alcohol, drive to their parking lot and it would somehow be delivered to your car,” he said of Senate Bill 56.

If Senate bill 56 were in effect, local regulation would be taken away from cities.