Council urges state legislators to reject proposed bills to allow alcohol sales via phone, delivery

“That’s taking all of it out of our hands,” he said during the meeting.

“Senate Bill 57 is the most disturbing one of all. I don’t know who comes up with these bills and thinks it’s such a good idea. You could call up an establishment and a third party, Uber, Uber Eats, Yahoo, Amazon … and have (alcoholic drinks) delivered to your house. Alcohol. Oh, my heavens.”

Grim picture

Ruffalo said he believes both bills would lead to more alcoholism.

“An alcoholic in his final stages doesn’t leave … his or her house. Shut the drapes and they drink,” he said.

Ruffalo painted a grim picture in describing how an alcoholic would die having ease of access to delivered alcohol.

“They would go online, have it delivered at their house. And that’s how they would spend their last days. It’s pretty bleak,” he said. “The recovery community would be appalled if this bill would pass. It’s terrible. Both of these bills are terrible.”