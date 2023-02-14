BRISTOL – A popular four-day country music festival will likely not break any attendance records this year as Kenosha County officials and the Sheriff’s Department are requiring its promoters to cap daily ticket sales at 30,000 when the event returns July 20-23 in Randall.

By all accounts, Country Thunder 2022 set a record for attendance during the four-day event that is held annually in the Town of Randall.

The region’s premiere country music event held July 21-24 last year had a daily average of more than 36,500 guests, with attendance that peaked at more than 40,000 on Saturday, July 23, according to event officials. That night, concert headliners included Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

Most of the weekend was clear and sunny, but that night, however, the potential for thunderstorms caused a 50-minute shutdown of the grounds. While the bad weather passed them by, the combination of factors, including well-above the number of tickets sold than expected, led to severe traffic issues for sheriff’s deputies, concertgoers and residents who live near the grounds.

While the Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved a conditional use permit enabling Irving One, LLC to hold the festival, Supervisor Aaron Karow, the committee chair, wanted to know how “can we improve from what happened last year?”

Allison Farden, artists’ relations representative for Country Thunder, said the organizers plan to have four strategically placed message boards along the route into the grounds.

“I have it where it’s going to have the main gate, closer to the main gate with directional arrows going in and then drop off and pick-up point so people know exactly which direction to head to go to the main gate,” she told the committee at its meeting Wednesday at the Kenosha Count Center in Bristol.

The Sheriff’s Department would also assist with traffic on Richmond Road and going past the main stage area, she said.

“That’s only for the Twin Lakes residents and reserved parking people so that they would go right down that road,” she said. “So, that will eliminate a lot of excess traffic.”

Capt. Eric Klinkhammer, who will be responsible for incident command when the event comes back again this year, said the Sheriff’s Department, historically, has handled the traffic well to and from the event grounds.

He described the first two nights and the last night of the festival as “average” for Country Thunder.

“On Saturday night, the festival was completely oversold by approximately 10,000 to 15,000 people that was complicated by a severe thunderstorm and the parking control, the internal workings for Country Thunder for that night were inadequate,” he said. “And that’s part of our concerns we will be dealing within the activity control license.”

That license will come before the Judiciary and Law Committee later this year.

Klinkhammer said 40 to 50 sheriff’s deputies and officers other law enforcement agencies assist in patrolling the event. About 10 to 12 are on duty during “peak times” to handle traffic.

“So the traffic control outside of the festival grounds typically isn’t an issue,” he said. “It’s the parking and the internal ticketing issues that we always have problems with and that’s what kind of backs up the traffic going into the site. So we also intend to work on that this year.”

Supervisor Brian Bashaw wanted to know what types of measures were in place to control ticketing and what needed to be done in order to better manage the traffic.

Klinkhammer said both the activity license, to be considered at a later date, and the conditional use permit limit the crowd to 30,000 people. With more than 40,000 people and a severe thunderstorm potential, law enforcement authorities were preparing to evacuate people.

“But that’s all things we want to hold Country Thunder accountable for … make sure that the regulations in the regulations in the CUP and the activity control license are followed,” he said.

Bashaw pressed Country Thunder officials about what measures they are putting place to prevent the overselling tickets and turn away those who try to access the grounds when the attendance threshold is met.

Farden said controls can be activated for ticketing through direct online sales, preventing more than the 30,000 being sold. She said they would also limit the number of single day tickets that are sold.

“So, that lock on the ticketing platform doesn’t allow you to go over that amount to hold that number down to the attendance level,” she said.

Supervisor John Franco wondered the 30,000 daily attendance limit was in place last year. According to Farden, last year’s threshold was 32,000.

“Why did over 40,000 people show up? Are they just coming there without tickets and hoping to get in?” he asked.

Farden said she believes the oversold tickets came from third-party sales.

“They sold an over amount of tickets that they weren’t aware that there was a stop point to it,” she said. “And we’ve since then rectified that for that single day event.”

She said she is working with the third-party vendors to prevent extra tickets being sold this year.

Supervisor Ed Kubicki wondered whether the Sheriff’s Department had adequate staffing for the event.

“If you’d have asked me on Saturday night last year we would’ve said we needed about 40 more out,” Klinkhammer said. “On a typical night, the staffing we plan for is adequate.

He added that prior to each night of the concerts, event officials will be required – as part of both the conditional use permit and the activity license – to notify Sheriff’s Department authorities of the number tickets sold.

But if authorities don’t know that number, “getting more officers out there to handle that will be impossible or nearly impossible,” he said.

Kubicki said stronger safeguards may need to be in place for those trying to drive into the grounds.

“Country Thunder doesn’t sell at the door,” Klinkhammer said. Concertgoers must have their tickets accessible with them before entering the grounds.

“So, that kind of prevents people from just showing up,” he said.

Among the headliners this year are none-other-than Keith Urban and Jason Aldean.

UPDATE IN PHOTOS: Check out 50 images from the grounds at Country Thunder 2022 COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - FRIDAY Maggie Rose Country Thunder 2022 Maggie Rose at Country Thunder 2022 COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER 2022 - THURSDAY COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP COUNTRY THUNDER SETUP Concert Alien retail at Country Thunder Smokin' R's BBQ Country Thunder Otte's Concessions Country Thunder Drink Wisconsinbly booth Country Thunder Pulver's food vendor Country Thunder RDNKN Retail at Country Thunder 2022 Lake Cowboy Country Thunder Country Thunder festival bowl Friday, July 22 Emma's Cookie Kitchen at Country Thunder