A 13-month classification and compensation study, which resulted in the restructuring of an outdated pay scale and increased wages to attract and retain Kenosha County workers, has received the blessing of the County Board.

The board voted 22-0 on Tuesday night, unanimously favoring reclassification of both exempt and non-exempt employees into 16 and 14 new pay grades, respectively, in accordance with the study performed by Madison-based Carlson Dettman Consulting company. The consultant worked with the county’s human resources and finance divisions to review and restructure classifications and pay levels.

Supervisor Terry Rose, chair of the Finance and Administration Committee, which also unanimously approved the recommendations last week, said that the restructuring was the county’s “attempt to keep current with the job market.”

He said the county aimed to address shortages, while keeping qualified people working for them “recognizing that their work is going to involve a promotion or re-classification or recognition that they’re doing a good job.”

According to county officials, the total cost of implementing the new pay grades and wage adjustments is estimated at $750,000 and is expected to go into effect July 2.

Pay grades increase

According to the study, exempt employees, or those who are salaried, would earn a minimum of $40,729 in the lowest pay grade, or E-01, and a maximum of $56,244, with a mid-range for pay at $48,486. Under the current structure, exempt jobs with the lowest classification earn $45,780, $54,709 and $63,636, with minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries, respectively.

At the highest pay grade, or E-16, the minimum pay would be $118,338 with a midpoint of $140,878 and a maximum of $163,419. Currently these positions have annual earnings of $103,506, $123,690 and $145,873 at the respective minimum, midpoint and maximum ranges. Top exempt employees include department directors, chief information officer, finance director and corporation counsel.

Non-exempt, or hourly workers, would receive a minimum of $14.25, $16.19 at the midpoint and maximum $18.13 at the lowest end of the scale, or NE-01. At the high end, or NE-14, the scale includes $36.03, $40.94 and $45.85, for the minimum, midpoint and maximum hourly pay for workers, respectively. Under the current wage structure, the lowest hourly pay category earns $13.03, $14.78 and $16.54 at minimum, midpoint and maximum ranges and the highest classification $31.74, $36.02 and $40.31, respectively. Top hourly earners include electricians, HVAC specialists, nurses and social worker positions.

In November, when it adopted the 2023 budget, the County Board initially approved the allocation of $500,000 to pay for anticipated wage increases resulting from the study. The majority of the increase is being funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

However, with the study now finalized, the adjustments came in about $250,000 higher, officials said. The remaining funds to pay for them would come from a $90,000 state computer aids allocation and $160,000 in carryover funds from the 2022 budget that would normally lapse into the county’s general fund.

Keeping up with job market

Supervisor Aaron Karow said he was concerned that a few positions might be incurring a pay cut and wondered whether department heads had “weighed in” to ensure their employees were “being taken care of and in the proper way.”

Karow noted that mechanics, who are non-exempt, would be in a classification in which the pay ranges decreased. Classified as NE-10, the positions currently have wage ranges of $29.39, $33.36 and $37.33 at the minimum, midpoint and maximum, respectively. Under the new classification of NE-11, however, they would earn $29.01, $32.97 and $36.93, slightly lower than their previous classification.

No pay cuts

Human Resources Director Clara Tappa assured Karow, however, that “no one would see a pay cut as a result of the implementation of this.”

She said that the example he shared was one of the “very few” in which the pay was lowered slightly for a particular job.

“There is no one in that role that is seeing a pay decrease as a result,” she said.

The study was initially presented on March 29 to a County Board committee of the whole, in which supervisors received information from consultant Patrick Glynn, who had reviewed more than 200 salary and hourly positions. The study analyzed wages and benefits comparing the county against 18 other markets that compete for workers in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

According to the consultant, the county came closest to paying the median range but was at risk for continuing to fall short, according to market trends, if it did not make adjustments because surrounding employers in comparable markets already offer wages and salaries over and above the median.

