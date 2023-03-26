The Kenosha County Board has approved terms in anticipation of a second round of settlement payments from federal lawsuits it joined to hold major pharmaceuticals and distributors responsible for their part in the national opioid crisis.

The board voted unanimously on the terms that include two pharmaceuticals and three well-known distributors at the March 21 meeting. The terms were also approved unanimously by the county’s Finance and Administration Committee earlier this month.

Earlier this year, a tentative agreement was reached with Teva and Allergan pharmaceuticals along with national distributors Walgreens, Walmart and CVS pharmacies, according to the resolution. The county is being represented by special counsel through von Briesen & Roper, S.C., Crueger Dickinson LLC and Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC in the opioid lawsuit.

In 2017, the county joined the list of Wisconsin counties that filed separate federal lawsuits seeking to hold makers and distributors of prescription painkillers responsible for bringing about a nationwide opioid epidemic. The suits alleged drug manufacturers and distributors used deceptive marketing campaigns that misrepresented the safety of long-term opioid use and sought unspecified monetary damages for the financial strain caused by counties’ response to the epidemic.

In Wisconsin, with 87 counties and municipalities signed on, the lawsuit is estimated to yield more than $402 million including all parties, with nearly $282 million in payments to local governments, including $10 million over a period of 18 years to Kenosha County.

Two years ago, the county received about $1.75 million from an initial round of payments from settlements with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc.

In December, the county established an Opioid Settlement Advisory Panel, which currently is charged with developing recommendations for the use of the opioid settlement funds the county receives from pharmaceutical companies. The panel includes representation from law enforcement agencies, behavioral health service providers and county government. The final amount for the settlement payments to the county is not currently known.

Under the terms of the settlement, the funds would be kept into an “opioid abatement” account, separate from the county’s general fund. About 20 percent would go toward attorney costs, according to the terms, an amount that was lowered from 25 percent.

Corporation Counsel officials said the soonest the county could receive the next round of payments would be by the end of summer, however, they anticipated that a more realistic expectation for attaining the funds would be closer to the fall or by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the county medical examiner’s office responded to three suspected drug overdose deaths. While it is still unknown whether the deaths are opioid related, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall has said drug overdoses are a reminder of the toll that illegal and counterfeit prescription medications have taken on the local community and nationally.

Last year, 33 of the county’s 48 confirmed drug toxicity deaths involved fentanyl or a fentanyl analog (a chemical that produces a similar effect), according to the medical examiner’s office. Some cases are still pending toxicology results. In 2021, 40 of the 53 toxicity deaths involved fentanyl or its analog.

County officials said that help is available for those who are seeking drug rehabilitation and can contact the Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

