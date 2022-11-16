County Board Executive Committee discusses potential next moves in capital improvement funding impasse

The leaders of the Kenosha County Board’s major committees met to discuss revising capital improvement project priorities and potential ways to fund them Tuesday night.

At a meeting of the Executive Committee, the chairs of six committees comprising it, met to discuss how the county would pay for capital improvements deemed priorities. On Nov. 2, a vote of the board failed to secure the three-quarters supermajority needed approve the bonding to pay for $16,155,000 in capital projects. It needed 18 votes to pass the bonding for the projects.

Among the projects were body cameras and squad cars for the Sheriff’s Department; a generator for Brookside Care Center, the county’s skilled nursing facility; heating and air conditioning improvements for the Kenosha County Detention Center; and more than 15 miles of roads and highway improvements planned for next year.

Supervisors also did not vote on two other resolutions that would have authorized bonding for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. All three authorizations are needed for the county to execute a capital financing plan for 2023-2027.

Voting against the bonding for capital improvements were supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg and Monica Yuhas. The meeting adjourned after the failed vote.

Body cameras, Brookside

County Board Chair Gabe Nudo, who leads the Executive Committee, said he was not sure why they voted against the bonding since none of the committee members commented on it prior to their votes. Nudo said the county now has a problem because it cannot pay for dozens of projects for next year’s capital improvement plan.

“For instance, the body cams, it’s in … the bonding, so, what are we going to do? Brookside (Care Center) will need a new generator,” he said. The county’s skilled nursing facility will also need a new sprinkler system for fire suppression.

Nudo said he is working with administration and County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who is assembling a list of priorities.

But while bonding authorization remains in limbo, officials are now exploring a number of options including pulling back $350,000 the county pledged and budgeted to give to the city for the Lofts, a redevelopment project in Kenosha’s Uptown district. It was among the hardest areas hit during the riots two years ago. That money could be used to help pay some of the $450,000 owed on a five-year contract for body cameras purchased for the Sheriff’s Department, Nudo said.

The county’s $100,000 deal with the Kemper Center to pay for utilities could also be rolled back, as it isn’t required to fund it.

“That could be changed with a budget modification,” he said.

County bond rating

Supervisor Aaron Karow, who chairs the committee for planning and development, wondered what effect not approving the bonding would have on the county’s AAA bond rating.

“Eventually we will reach a reconciliation between the budget and the bonding,” said Patricia Merrill, the county's finance director. “If the bonding does not go forward, the budget will be modified to those projects. That’s not the area the rating agencies are looking at.”

She said the county does have authority left on initial resolutions from last year that it did not borrow.

“Those are the things that we’re looking at,” she said. “So, we would go forward for a rating this year because there would be some borrowing. The question is how the rating agencies will perceive the fact that we’re borrowing so much less and not investing in some of the infrastructure that we typically do.”

She said the infrastructure component factors into the county’s economic development portion of the AAA bond rating.

“If they don’t continue to see forward motion, that will affect how it goes,” she said.

Layoffs by spring?

Among the most drastic of the solutions, however, if the bonding is not approved, is the possibility of dozens of staff layoffs in the county’s highway division.

Merrill said as many as 24 employees could lose their jobs.

“What I’m hearing is, I know of at least one supervisor who voted against the bonding, who directly cited her opposition to cutting three positions knowing that 20 to 25 positions could be cut without the bonding,” said Supervisor Amanda Nedweski, Human Services Committee chair.

Supervisor Mark Nordigian , chair of the Public Works Committee, wanted to know how soon the layoffs would begin if they became a possibility. Merrill said the workers affected also perform snow plowing duties for the county.

Without the bonding to pay for capital improvements, such as road repair and maintenance, not only are projects unable to be completed, but lives and livelihoods are also at risk, according to Nordigian.

“We are jeopardizing people’s lives. We’re jeopardizing them at Brookside; we’re jeopardizing them on the roads. You know, we’re jeopardizing people to be able to feed their families,” Nordigian said. He added that when supervisors in years past did not favor the budget, they would move forward and vote on the bonding.

He questioned whether the six hold outs were making a political statement against Kerkman or Decker, who had proposed cutting two major positions – a highway customer service superintendent and project manager in facilities. A currently vacant community development educator position was also cut. Funds for the eliminated positions, along with re-tasked funding for a Kemper Center business plan study went toward adding two detectives and a deputy in the Sheriff’s Department.

As a compromise, Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley proposed a hybrid position of the project manager and the highway superintendent, which was eventually approved by the board.

Three options and a stalemate

Yuhas, who was not at the Executive Committee meeting, said late Tuesday she and three other supervisors who voted against the bonding resolution met with Kerkman on Friday. They presented three options with the hope of resolving the stalemate. The options sought to restore the three positions and eliminate the hybrid position.

The six had already been in support of Kerkman’s budget as originally presented in October, which had kept the three positions intact, according to Yuhas.

According to a letter addressed to “colleagues”, Yuhas said the six supervisors were unable to approve the bonding “because of our deep concerns over the de-funding of critical positions in the budget.”

To restore the eliminated positions two options would increase the tax levy slightly at .06% or .24%, by reducing the county executive’s line item for other professional, or outside services. The tax levy as approved by the board Nov. 2 was $73,872,508 for 2023, a minimal increase of 1.56%.

The third option, according to the proposal would have no effect on the levy because it would use $400,000 of state highway revenue that county budget officials have said came through after the 2023 budget was prepared. Yuhas in the letter, said she had hoped that one of the options was palatable and that they could come to a compromise.

Asked about the status of the negotiations Tuesday night, Yuhas said, “Right now, we’re still at a stalemate.”