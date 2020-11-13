County Board moves public comment period, drawing ire of speakers

Wallner said to not want to hear from people of “all walks of life” was appalling to him. And that the board, in effect, has used its power to divide people.

Whitney Cabal, also known as Billy Violet, said the board moved comments for its own convenience.

“Let’s be frank, if (the public) had been able to speak first, as the way it was indicated and the way that it should be, none of us would probably still be sitting here, because you added a whole lot of stuff we didn’t need to talk about,” she said. “Stop being so afraid of us.”

“It’s cop out … it makes you look like you’re insecure,” she said.

Double standard?

Joe Clark, a former County Board chairman and supervisor, showed up an hour into comments in an attempt to explain the board’s moving them because Supervisor Lon Wienke had to vote and then leave the meeting to be home to care for his sick wife. Clark then attempted to describe the “minority” that had stopped the board short of being able to fund body cameras last week.