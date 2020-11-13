County Board moves public comment period, drawing ire of speakers

Residents who showed up to speak at a special session of the Kenosha County Board Thursday took elected officials to task after they voted to move public comments to later in the meeting.
At least a dozen people — many of whom wanted to discuss the importance of funding body cameras for sheriff’s deputies before the board voted on bonding authority for those and other projects — said they were silenced before they could even speak on the issues Thursday night. The board held its meeting at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, where they gathered to speak for more than an hour and half.
Former Kenosha Unified Board member Kyle Flood called the move “bad, bad government.”
“You move citizen comments to after a vote? So that people can’t comment on what you are voting on before you vote on it?” said Flood. “You guys just said, `We don’t want to hear from you.”
Flood said that it was “great” that the board passed the bonding resolutions to fund the capital projects. He called those who didn’t show up to votes “cowards.”
“And then, all of you take part in moving citizens’ comments … you need to have more opportunities for us to come to the table and talk to you about these things,” he said. “You should all be ashamed of that vote right there.”
Porche Bennett-Bey said she, too, came prepared to talk about why the board did not support the funding for the body cameras. As a veteran, she said she also wondered why the 2021 budget did not include more to fund mental health for veterans.
“Our veterans get nothing. I’m one of them,” she said. “A lot of you sit there and say thank you for their service, but are you really showing them the thanks and gratitude they deserve? No. You’re not. And, I think it’s wrong.”
'Not playing anymore'
Bennett-Bey is part of a group that has also spoken out against police brutality against people of color, including during protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by Rusten Sheskey, a white Kenosha police officer. Even before the shooting, the group attended board meetings to call on elected officials to work to dismantle systemic racism, while establishing the groundwork for political change. The group has also called for the ouster of elected officials who have not taken their concerns to heart.
“We’re not playing anymore and we mean this. And it’s not a threat,” she said. “It’s to let you know we put you in those seats.
“Some of you have not been working for your citizens. You guys only care about half your district,” she said. “And the other half doesn’t matter."
Varnell Patterson thanked the veterans who have served and spoke on the accountability and protection afforded to both police and the public when body cameras are required, such as in the case of the recent officer-involved shooting of a Black teenager in Waukegan, Ill.
“Because of the body cameras and because of the transparency, with the police, the mayor, with the community, they came to a resolution to where within 24 to 36 hours that officer was fired from his position,” he said. “That officer is also being charged.”
A Kenosha man who described himself as an Illinois law enforcement officer and a military veteran said that his department uses body cameras.
“The body cameras supports both sides. I love the body cameras,” he said. “It keeps people in check, OK?”
He said in the Waukegan case, the officer had failed to turn on his body camera before he started to shoot.
“That’s wrong. We need to have before, beginning and after video so we could be transparent for everybody to see,” he said. “It’s not a privilege to have the body cameras to protect the people, it’s the right.”
Stop rioting before it begins
He said the body cameras offer the kind of transparency that can help prevent looting and rioting “before it begins.”
Support Local Journalism
Diamond Hartwell said she was offended that the board denied veterans the opportunity to speak earlier.
“Imagine if each and every one of them had something to say — something that affected that vote you were making,” she said. “You just silenced them.”
To which County Board Chairman John O’Day responded: “We did not silence them.”
“By moving citizens comments,” said Hartwell, “to after what they are here to speak on, you are silencing them."
“I don’t care if you try to silence me, Mr. O’Day, but you won’t silence the veterans in the room the day after Veterans Day. Learn some respect.”
“The veterans have been here every meeting talking about it,” O’Day replied.
Isaac Wallner said he originally came to the meeting to talk about the body cameras, but took exception to moving public comments.
“Put it in the perspective of the people who are here today, it’s citizen comments, not your comments to play around and toy with to affect your vote,” he said. “We have a right as your constituents to talk. We have a right to voice our opinions, before said votes happen.”
Wallner said to not want to hear from people of “all walks of life” was appalling to him. And that the board, in effect, has used its power to divide people.
Whitney Cabal, also known as Billy Violet, said the board moved comments for its own convenience.
“Let’s be frank, if (the public) had been able to speak first, as the way it was indicated and the way that it should be, none of us would probably still be sitting here, because you added a whole lot of stuff we didn’t need to talk about,” she said. “Stop being so afraid of us.”
“It’s cop out … it makes you look like you’re insecure,” she said.
Double standard?
Joe Clark, a former County Board chairman and supervisor, showed up an hour into comments in an attempt to explain the board’s moving them because Supervisor Lon Wienke had to vote and then leave the meeting to be home to care for his sick wife. Clark then attempted to describe the “minority” that had stopped the board short of being able to fund body cameras last week.
But, the use of the word, along with his sudden appearance without having signed up as others had to speak, however, drew their ire. Clark had been referring to the supervisors in the voting minority and not race.
His comments, however, were immediately met with shouts of “Shut it down!” from the crowd for several minutes before Supervisor Terry Rose summoned O’Day to enforce the rules and restore decorum.
“There was a reason why it was changed. There was no malice towards listening,” said Clark, after O’Day had ordered sheriff’s authorities to begin moving people out of the meeting.
What had transpired, however, said Madison Taft, was telling of the board’s character — one that points to a double standard.
“Talking over everybody else, telling everybody else they need to be quiet. Make sure that they’re staying in their (time) limits, but have no problem when this man walks up, talking over other people … not on the list — it’s shameful,” she said. “Moving citizen comments to the end after you voted is absolutely ridiculous. What’s even the point of citizen comments, at that point, if you aren’t ready to actually hear us out? Huh? What is the point of that?”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.