County Board OKs bonding to fund Sheriff's Department body cameras, highway projects

Wienke, who voted in favor of the bonding this time around, said since the previous vote, he had spoken with current and past supervisors, as well as, the administration and “many of my constituents.”

“After much discussion, now I know that the CIP plan and the future bonding is not cut in stone and is subject to future budget approval by this board,” said Wienke, who acknowledged this year’s county budget process was his first and he had concerns about future debt.

“I’ve expressed my concern about how we fund body cameras in the future. I believe we should consider paying for them with reserves, or the levy, not from borrowing. We need the body cams, but it’s just the way we pay for it,” he said. “Future expenditures will be addressed at a later date. I believe we need to take a closer look at our debt policies to minimize our future debt while providing essential infrastructure to set Kenosha County up for future generations.”

Wienke was among the supervisors to whom County Executive Jim Kreuser appealed for bonding reconsideration. After the initial vote failed, Kreuser issued a statement reminding Wienke of his commitment to the Veterans Memorial Park project, along with the improvements to highways F and S and other repairs and projects in his district that bonding would cover.

