County Board OKs bonding to fund Sheriff's Department body cameras, highway projects

Kenosha County will be able to buy body cameras for sheriff’s deputies, upgrade highways and develop a park intended to celebrate the area’s veterans after board supervisors voted unanimously to support bonding to fund the projects.
On Thursday night, the board voted 18-0 in favor of a resolution to bonding for up to $15,240,000, including $425,000 for the body cameras, along with larger projects, with close to $3.9 million for transportation infrastructure improvements and more than $1 million for developing Veterans Memorial Park.
A week ago, those and many other projects, were in jeopardy, after the board voted 17-4, having failed to secure the necessary supermajority — 18 votes out of the 23 supervisors — needed for the bonding authority.
Five supervisors were absent for the latest vote. Three of the absent supervisors — Erin Decker, Mark Nordigian and Gabe Nudo — voted against bonding a week ago. Supervisor Zack Rodriguez, who abstained last week, was a no-show. Nordigian, however, had an excused absence on Thursday night, as did Supervisor Amy Maurer, who also was excused for her absence last week.
Wienke votes yes
Supervisor Lon Wienke, among those who also dissented a week ago, brought back the matter of funding the projects for reconsideration. In accordance with the board’s rules, only a member of the prevailing side could motion for the bonding authorization to be reconsidered.
Wienke, who voted in favor of the bonding this time around, said since the previous vote, he had spoken with current and past supervisors, as well as, the administration and “many of my constituents.”
“After much discussion, now I know that the CIP plan and the future bonding is not cut in stone and is subject to future budget approval by this board,” said Wienke, who acknowledged this year’s county budget process was his first and he had concerns about future debt.
“I’ve expressed my concern about how we fund body cameras in the future. I believe we should consider paying for them with reserves, or the levy, not from borrowing. We need the body cams, but it’s just the way we pay for it,” he said. “Future expenditures will be addressed at a later date. I believe we need to take a closer look at our debt policies to minimize our future debt while providing essential infrastructure to set Kenosha County up for future generations.”
Wienke was among the supervisors to whom County Executive Jim Kreuser appealed for bonding reconsideration. After the initial vote failed, Kreuser issued a statement reminding Wienke of his commitment to the Veterans Memorial Park project, along with the improvements to highways F and S and other repairs and projects in his district that bonding would cover.
Wienke said the administration and others have also committed to work with him to evaluate bonding policies and that he was satisfied with the 2021 budget and its minimal impact on property taxes.
“We are still providing essential services and maintaining our infrastructure as we should. I’m committed to holding the line on taxes, minimizing our debt in the future. And, I look forward to working with all of those who have reached out to me so we can accomplish this goal,” he said.
Rose complimented Wienke for his efforts bringing the matter back for a vote. Rose said the bonding would not only cover the body cameras, but basic security for the county’s jails, squad cars for the sheriff’s department and economic development, among others.
County exec responds
“I’m pleased that the County Board has approved our 2021 bonding resolution. There’s no more important action in county government than discussing and voting on the annual budget and the bonding authority to execute these important projects," said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser on Friday.
“Among the things we’ll now be able to fund are body cameras for our Sheriff’s Department personnel, highway projects (including the completion of the much-needed Highway S expansion), highway equipment, law enforcement vehicles, security improvements to our facilities, and the first phase of development of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall.
“I appreciate Supervisor Lon Wienke’s thoughtful reconsideration of his earlier vote, and his support for the bonding resolutions last night. His support means we can get these projects off the ground as planned, without incurring higher costs that would come with needless delays," Kreuser said. “And I thank the veterans from our community who have come out to support the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. I’m glad most of our County Board supervisors saw it fit to fund this and many other meaningful projects that will continue to move our county forward."
Bonding for highways OK'd
The board also voted unanimously on bonding authorization of $7,945,000 for highway projects, including the widening of Highway S, which is currently underway. Rose noted that the resolution for funding for the highways was also one that favored economic development, attracting more jobs and companies to the area.
He compared the project to that of the past Highway 165 infrastructure improvements that made WisPark’s development of the LakeView Corp. Park in Pleasant Prairie possible. He said it had become a “centerpiece of economic development for Kenosha County.”
“We anticipate that this resolution, likewise, will be the spark plug and the direction we give to economic development for such places as Somers and surrounding communities outside of the City of Kenosha,” he said.
