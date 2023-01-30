County Board supervisor calls on state to revise laws on amending municipal budgets, voting on bonding

A Kenosha County supervisor wants to make it easier for locally elected governing bodies to approve budgets, and the methods by which to fund them, and harder to manipulate the voting process associated with them.

Supervisor Terry Rose wants the County Board to support a pair of resolutions calling on state legislators to revise current laws so municipal governments need only simple majorities, or 51 percent of the governing body present, to amend their budgets and to approve bonding authorization.

Rose said he is seeking to change the laws so budgets and bonding authorizations aren’t subject to protracted stalemates because a governing body doesn’t have enough votes needed to approve budgets and the mechanisms to fund them.

The resolutions are expected to go before the County Board Legislative Committee next month.

“I think it’s a real old law from when counties didn’t borrow much money. Back then, if you wanted to buy something you saved your money and you bought it,” he said.

Amending an operational budget was “rarely done,” according to Rose, who is the chair of the County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee.

“Now, it’s commonplace. Of course, that was pre-credit card. People used to save their money, so, naturally you’d want to have a ‘supermajority’ to change your budget or to borrow money,” he said. “Now, we’re borrowing substantial sums of money that we would not be able to handle financially if we just saved for all of these different projects. And with interest rates being so low, it makes good sense.”

Currently, state law requires a two-thirds majority to amend adopted municipal budgets and a three-quarters majority to approve bonding.

The latter was the impetus—and perhaps even the final straw- for Rose’s proposed resolutions after the County Board voted 17-6 to approve the budget on Nov. 2. That same night, by similar vote, fell one short of the necessary majority to approve bonding to fund more than $16 million for major road projects and other capital improvements.

It wasn’t the first time bonding has been held up. Two years ago, a similar vote took place that nearly prevented bonding authorization for Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department body cameras, transportation infrastructure and the then-proposed development of Veterans Memorial Park. The impasse lasted two weeks.

The latest funding stalemate, however, took six weeks to resolve and involved multiple negotiations between the board minority and county administration and board leadership.

Supervisors in the minority called on administration and the board to restore a community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s office at the County Center, along with a a public customer service superintendent and a facilities project engineer, arguing that they brought value to the county. The positions were cut during Finance Committee budget hearings in October.

The parties eventually reached a compromise and the County Board voted unanimously on Dec. 19 to restore funding for the community development educator position at the UW-Extension and created a hybrid project manager position in the Public Works Department, which would be paid for by surplus state highway funds. Also added to the bonding resolution was $100,000 to replace a generator that had recently failed at the County Center.

Two additional resolutions that had been stalled at the November meeting when the board abruptly adjourned – bonding authorizations of $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants administered by Kenosha Area Business Alliance – were also approved.

“This change in the state laws, I think, is necessary because they’ve found a new way of obstruction, to hold up budget bonding by minority (vote),” Rose said.

Rose said such power play tactics have been involved on what has become a partisan politically polarized board in recent years.

“And it’ll be used again and again,” he said.

