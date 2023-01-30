 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD

County Board supervisor calls on state to revise laws on amending municipal budgets, voting on bonding

A Kenosha County supervisor wants to make it easier for locally elected governing bodies to approve budgets, and the methods by which to fund them, and harder to manipulate the voting process associated with them.

Supervisor Terry Rose wants the County Board to support a pair of resolutions calling on state legislators to revise current laws so municipal governments need only simple majorities, or 51 percent of the governing body present, to amend their budgets and to approve bonding authorization.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Terry Rose

Terry Rose

Rose said he is seeking to change the laws so budgets and bonding authorizations aren’t subject to protracted stalemates because a governing body doesn’t have enough votes needed to approve budgets and the mechanisms to fund them.

The resolutions are expected to go before the County Board Legislative Committee next month.

People are also reading…

“I think it’s a real old law from when counties didn’t borrow much money. Back then, if you wanted to buy something you saved your money and you bought it,” he said.

Amending an operational budget was “rarely done,” according to Rose, who is the chair of the County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee.

“Now, it’s commonplace. Of course, that was pre-credit card. People used to save their money, so, naturally you’d want to have a ‘supermajority’ to change your budget or to borrow money,” he said. “Now, we’re borrowing substantial sums of money that we would not be able to handle financially if we just saved for all of these different projects. And with interest rates being so low, it makes good sense.”

Currently, state law requires a two-thirds majority to amend adopted municipal budgets and a three-quarters majority to approve bonding.

The latter was the impetus—and perhaps even the final straw- for Rose’s proposed resolutions after the County Board voted 17-6 to approve the budget on Nov. 2. That same night, by similar vote, fell one short of the necessary majority to approve bonding to fund more than $16 million for major road projects and other capital improvements.

It wasn’t the first time bonding has been held up. Two years ago, a similar vote took place that nearly prevented bonding authorization for Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department body cameras, transportation infrastructure and the then-proposed development of Veterans Memorial Park. The impasse lasted two weeks.

The latest funding stalemate, however, took six weeks to resolve and involved multiple negotiations between the board minority and county administration and board leadership.

Supervisors in the minority called on administration and the board to restore a community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s office at the County Center, along with a a public customer service superintendent and a facilities project engineer, arguing that they brought value to the county. The positions were cut during Finance Committee budget hearings in October.

Kenosha County’s bonding stalemate has ended after an agreement was reached and announced jointly by County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo and Supervisor Monica Yuhas Thursday night.

Nudo unveiled the compromise agreement during the board’s Executive Committee meeting. A special meeting of the County Board will be held Monday to review and vote on the county’s bonding resolutions for 2023. Under the tentative agreement, funding will be restored for a now-vacant Community Development Educator position in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Kenosha County office.

Also, a newly created, hybrid project manager position in the county’s Department of Public Works will move up a step on the county’s pay scale. The changes will not affect the tax levy that the board approved with the 2023 budget Nov. 2.

Under the compromise reached Tuesday in his meeting with Yuhas, Nudo said the bonding resolution that was defeated last month will return to the board with one minor change — the addition $100,000 to replace a generator that failed recently at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. The other two resolutions that never went to a vote after the Nov. 2 meeting was adjourned will return to the board as originally presented.

Nudo thanked Yuhas for coming back to the table to work out the compromise. Yuhas, likewise, praised Nudo for his willingness to continue negotiations.County Executive Samantha Kerkman praised the board for working to negotiate a compromise.

“This agreement will allow us to implement all of the provisions of the responsible budget that the County Board adopted last month,” Kerkman said. “It will ensure that we can embark upon essential projects while providing the vital services that our residents depend upon. I thank Chairman Nudo, Supervisor Yuhas and the entire board for its work to resolve this issue.”

For more details on this story, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

The parties eventually reached a compromise and the County Board voted unanimously on Dec. 19 to restore funding for the community development educator position at the UW-Extension and created a hybrid project manager position in the Public Works Department, which would be paid for by surplus state highway funds. Also added to the bonding resolution was $100,000 to replace a generator that had recently failed at the County Center.

Two additional resolutions that had been stalled at the November meeting when the board abruptly adjourned – bonding authorizations of $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants administered by Kenosha Area Business Alliance – were also approved.

“This change in the state laws, I think, is necessary because they’ve found a new way of obstruction, to hold up budget bonding by minority (vote),” Rose said.

Rose said such power play tactics have been involved on what has become a partisan politically polarized board in recent years.

“And it’ll be used again and again,” he said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert