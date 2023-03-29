Restructuring an outdated pay scale that would increase employee wages for Kenosha County in order to attract and retain high-quality workers could cost approximately $750,000. That was the findings of a long-awaited study presented to the County Board Tuesday night.

The recommendations came from Madison-based Carlson Dettman Consulting, which has spent 13 months working with the county human resources and finance personnel to evaluate and reclassify positions while restructuring pay levels.

Last year, the County Board approved the allocation of $500,000 to pay for wage increases with its adoption of the 2023 budget. It anticipated a roll out of the new wages earlier this year. The total cost of the pay adjustments in the final report came in $250,000 higher, however, and would require the budget to be modified with approval from the board.

Mid-year implementation

According to Barna Bencs, budget director, total cost, now $750,000, anticipate a mid-year implementation of pay adjustments. The county is paying for wage increases with $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds. The remaining funds would come from a $90,000 allocation from state computer aids. He said $160,000 would come from “carryover funds” from last year that would normally have gone into the general fund.

Clara Tappa, human resources director said the county is looking to the study to help it understand its position in the market for the present and the future.

The study’s recommendations include a more competitive wage schedule, but also took a comprehensive look at position classifications and placement on the wage scale, she said. The county is also taking steps to ease wage compression and making additional considerations based on employees’ tenure.

Tappa said that if approved by the board, the wage adjustments would take effect July 2.

“If approved, at that time, employees would be moved into those proposed pay grades. Anyone not at the new minimum of their pay grade would be moved to the minimum,” she said. “And then, anyone within the new pay grade would see that tenure adjustment.”

The tenure pay adjustment is an increase of up to 2.5 % in salary for employees in who have been in their current positions for five years or longer, she said.

No employee pay cuts

The study does not recommend across-the-board wages adjustments, but would vary among departments and divisions based on market factors for individual positions.

“This plan relies on using our current approach for individual movements within a pay grade, which is 3% of the midpoint annually with successful performance,” Tappa said.

Tappa said that no employee’s rate of pay would decrease as a result of the study. Pay for a few jobs remained static, she said. The study also recommends a job market review of the wage schedule at least every other year to maintain competitiveness, according to Tappa.

Finance Director Patricia Merrill said that among the county’s goals are to be “Kenosha’s employer of choice.” Following the pandemic, she said, the county struggled with high turnover and overtime pay due to vacancies.

“This plan puts us back on track,” she said.

Patrick Glynn, a director with the consulting firm who gave the presentation, said the study reviewed more than 200 salaried and hourly position classifications analyzing wages and benefits against 18 markets that compete for workers in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois. When it comes to wages, the county would come closest to paying the median range but is liable to continue to fall short, according to the continued market trends, without adjustments as employers in the overall job market compete by offering wages over and above the median.

“Ultimately, you’re the final arbiter of that,” Glynn said of comprehensive study, which local governments perform every 10 to 15 years. “It’s not a set and forget type of situation.”

The Finance and Administration Committee is expected to review the study and make a recommendation on the report’s findings at its April 13 meeting before it goes to the County Board for action.

“The committee will consider this, but we need to keep in mind that our salaries must be competitive with comparable salaries in private industry,” said Supervisor Terry Rose, Finance and Administration Committee chairman, said in a statement following the meeting. “There’s tremendous competition today for workforce, and today’s era is different than it was a number of years ago.”

“The question at hand is what we need to do to remain competitive in the marketplace, ensuring that we will be able to continue providing the vital services that our residents count on in a high-quality, fiscally responsible way,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Kerkman said the report that will go before the board in the coming weeks “provides a well-researched road map for how we should move forward.”

