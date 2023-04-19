The Kenosha County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to mandate that members of committees, commissions and boards be physically present in order to vote at their respective meetings. But members failed to pass a policy change to standardize times for its standing committees to meet after regular work hours.

Following lengthy debate, the Board voted 14-8, but did not pass the policy that would have required its standing committees to meet no earlier than 6 p.m. That practice had traditionally been adhered to over the years, but not codified.

While a majority of supervisors favored putting the policy in writing, it did not meet the required two thirds majority for it to pass. Voting in favor of the change were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeffrey Gentz, Brian Thomas, Ed Kubicki, John O’Day, Andy Berg, Zach Stock, John Franco, David Geertsen, Monica Yuhas, Brian Bashaw, Aaron Karow and Chairman Gabe Nudo.

Voting no on the amended ordinance were supervisors Laura Belsky, Zach Rodriguez, Tim Stocker, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, John Pool, Mark Nordigian and Aaron Decker. Supervisor Daniel Gaschke was absent.

The board’s standing committees include: Finance and Administration, Human Services, Judiciary and Law, Legislative, Planning, Development and Extension Education and Public Works and Facilities.

The proposed change also called on committee chairs to consult with the County Board chair if the an earlier meeting time was necessary to facilitate business or presentations in those appearing before the committee could not do so at a regularly scheduled meeting. Work sessions or meetings in which votes would not be taken were excluded from the proposed requirement.

Early times an issue

The standing committee meetings times had become an issue as at least one committee, Judiciary and Law, had begun holding its meetings at 4:15 p.m. starting last fall. Other committees continued to adhere to schedules that began after 6 p.m.

Some supervisors and the members of the public have said that the earlier meeting time was neither conducive nor accessible to the public, because it occurred during a time when most were still at work.

Bashaw, who along with Franco, authored the ordinance change, said it was critical that board’s meetings be “transparent and conducted in a consistent and accessible manner.”

“Unfortunately, some may feel that meeting times should be (held) at the convenience of committee members,” he said. “This, however, excludes the most important committee member – the citizens of Kenosha County.”

The proposal was later requested to be amended by Stock who asked that an exception for the earlier meeting time pertain to all committees and not just Planning and Development committee. That committee had been initially singled out because it has work sessions that meet in the early afternoon.

During discussions, Yuhas asked why Rodriguez, who chairs the Judiciary and Law Committee, moved up the meeting time. Rodriguez said he consulted with the County Board chair regarding moving up the normal time of the committee last fall to accommodate discussions on a grant for the Sheriff’s Department that needed attention.

He said he also asked committee members, including those in Youth in Governance, whether the earlier time would be amenable and all were in concurrence. He said that the time was also convenient for county staff and later Decker, who had been on vacation when the meeting times were being discussed, also agreed to earlier meeting time.

Rodriguez said that if there was something on the agenda in where he was hearing “a lot from the community” in terms of a “hot topic issue” he would have no problems adjusting the meeting times to accommodate them.

Yuhas, however, said that Rodriguez knew that when he ran for office the standing committees typically met at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and that county government was not the same as other governments, including the city whose committees meet earlier.

“I know Supervisor Rodriguez has said numerous times the public doesn’t trust government officials because they think that we’re hiding something and we have a 4:15 meeting. To me that sounds like you’re trying to do business without having it being attended by the average person with a nine to five ... job,” she said.

Rodriguez later took Yuhas to task and said that the public doesn’t trust officials because they “talk out of both sides of their mouth” adding that the city-county Joint Services Board she chairs meets at 4:30 p.m. The Joint Services Board, however, is not a standing committee of the County Board even though it has representation on it.

Nudo then intervened saying that the board should be concentrating on Stock’s amendment, which was later approved.

In another discussion, Nedweski that there could be so many exceptions to the rule that she could not vote on it as it stood and that it could be misinterpreted by future county boards. Decker said that work sessions, such as those of the Planning and Development committee, where no votes were being taking, were still as important as standing committee meetings and that the public was equally interested in them.

“There’s a lot of important work that goes on here that the public should see,” she said. “So why are we dismissing that?

“Just because there was no votes doesn’t mean the public shouldn’t be interested in learning. Presentations are very important,” she said.

She said that requiring meetings after 6 p.m. diminishes the ordinance change for the public. She then motioned to refer the proposal back to committee.

Franco, however, said that the issue of standing committee regular meetings was being confused with work sessions.

Rose said that if it did go back “it’s dead.”

“Sure, it can be reintroduced, but we also possibly not be reintroduced, there’s no obligation to re-introduce it … because it’s too complicated,” he said.

The motion to send the proposal back to committee later failed.

Earlier, the board also voted 22-0 requiring in-person attendance of members appointed to its various commissions, boards and committees in order to have their votes counted. Rodriguez, a co-sponsor of the policy along with Supervisor Erin Decker, said that those who serve on the committees would not be able to vote unless they were physically present at the meetings. However, they and the public could still tune in and listen over the phone and even take place in the discussions but virtual attendance would not serve as a form of attendance in which their vote would count.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, boards, commissions and committees utilized virtual meetings to conduct official business. Some boards and commissions, however, continued the practice, including taking votes while members were virtually participating, which would no longer be possible as a result of the change.

The resolution, he said, effectively enables “sunshine laws” and open government to occur “and you can’t shine the sun … over Zoom or over the phone.”