County committee raises concerns regarding D.A.R.E. fund accounting; meeting scheduled Wednesday night

The budget for a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department program intended to help prevent drug abuse among area youth is under scrutiny as members of a board committee are questioning revenue gaps, how money from its golf outing fund raiser is collected and spent, convention expenses and contributions to a non-profit group closely associated with the initiative.

Kenosha County’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which operates under the auspices of the Sheriff’s Department, will be reviewed by the Judiciary and Law Committee, which will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the second floor conference room of the Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

The committee has also requested a review of the goals and curriculum with the program’s officers. The D.A.R.E. program is currently taught by two officers, Deputy Casey Rude, a school resource officer, and Deputy Ray Rowe, a former sheriff’s candidate. Rowe, known to the community as “Deputy Friendly” was supported in his failed bid for sheriff, by the current Sheriff David Beth, himself a former D.A.R.E. officer and Deputy Friendly. Beth announced last year he would not seek re-election.

Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth and Deputy Ray Rowe Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, left, and Deputy Friendly, Ray Rowe, share a laugh at a recent D.A.R.E. banquet. Beth endorsed Rowe for she…

The members of the committee, which oversees the budget for law enforcement and administering circuit court, have begun looking into how D.A.R.E. funds have been spent. The budget once operated on just over $15,400. That was seven years ago. It has since grown to more than $131,000 in 2021, according electronic records presented during the committee’s Aug. 3 meeting.

Much of the D.A.R.E. budget is supported by a popular annual golf outing that has been held the last 30 years. In 2021, the golf outing, which includes play and auction items raised almost $72,000, according to records

“My question is this balance started out in 2016 at $15,000,” said Erin Decker, the County Board’s vice chair and a committee member. “We’ve been holding this D.A.R.E. golf outing for a long time. Where does that money go? Because ... the balance in 2016 should have been higher than $15,000.”

Decker wanted to know about records prior to 2016.

BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the D.A.R.E. America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State D.A.R.E. Coor…

Angela Khabbaz, who has been the Sheriff’s Department’s fiscal services manager for a year, said the county’s document retention policy was for seven years. She said later she would look back to see whether there were records dating back farther.

Khabbaz said the money collected from the golf outing fundraiser goes toward the D.A.R.E. account and the sheriff’s administration decides how it is spent.

Decker questioned a $7,500 contribution to the “Concerned Citizens Coalition.” The money, according to the account descriptions were used for “custom signs”, printing costs, and the annual “Red Ribbon Week”, a local campaign that supports the nation’s largest drug abuse campaign. She also had questions about the group, for which she was unable to find 990 tax filings, an IRS requirement for nonprofit 501 © 3 organizations. She said the appeared to have limited activity on its website and Facebook page for several years.

“So, we’re giving money to a nonprofit that isn’t doing their proper taxes. Has anyone looked into the nonprofit and why they’re not actually filing their proper tax forms?” she asked.

Decker questioned how money was collected at the golf outing and what procedures were in place to ensure that people were not “pocketing” funds in areas where cash was collected. Khabbaz said she was not familiar with processes in place at the outing and that her office doesn’t “police” the tax forms filing.

But, her office is familiar with the program, as Rowe and Beth, both sit on the Concerned Citizens Coalition board. Beth is the group’s president. County Supervisor Jeff Wamboldt, a committee member, is also on the coalition’s board.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, Judiciary and Law Committee chair, said he had concerns about lodging and meal costs for the program’s international conference held in Phoenix in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Attending the conference were Rowe and Justin Miller, currently captain for the Sheriff’s Department’s administrative services.

Rodriguez wondered whether at $880.84 a piece, which also included $336 deposits, those costs were in line with what was reasonable for lodging and food. Rowe was later reimbursed for $489.85, in which he had covered meals and parking. Miller was reimbursed for meals he covered at a cost of $364.17. Khabbaz said costs depend on the city and the county relies on a industry schedule to determine what is acceptable. She said the receipts for meals were not required, except for unusual amounts “in excess” of what is allowed in the schedule.

“Obviously, I think there’s some concerning information in these or lack thereof,” said Rodriguez. Beth and Rowe were absent for the August meeting. They were at the annual golf outing fund raiser. Rodriguez said he intends to have Rowe, Rude or Beth, or all three, at the upcoming meeting to answer questions.

Reached later, Rowe defended activities costs, including the international conference. He questioned the timing of the committee’s probe just days before the primary and wondered why the issues raised had not come up in prior years.

“There’s nothing on here, you know, that should be a red flag,” Rowe said.

He said the funding allows the program to purchases prizes that help make the golf outing an attractive event.

“We have the most popular (golf outing) in the Kenosha area,” he said. “This is a spectacular outing.”

Also reached later, Beth provided a link to the group’s postcard 990 tax filings from 2009 to 2021. The IRS allows for groups receiving gross receipts in an amount not greater than $50,000 to file in an online postcard format.

Beth, however, said he wasn’t shocked that the committee began its probe prior to the Republican primary for sheriff, in which David Zoerner, a Sheriff’s Department sergeant, won. Beth and Rowe are also Republicans.

“I knew they were going to try to throw a cloud over anything Ray does or a cloud over anything I do, because I supported Ray,” Beth said.

Beth said that the County Board was not in charge of the D.A.R.E. program.

“They don’t want it, other than coming to a D.A.R.E. graduation,” he said. “It’s 100 percent under the Sheriff’s Department.”