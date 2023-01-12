County committee to decide fate of proposed 23.5-acre gravel mining expansion in Wheatland at Feb. 8 meeting

BRISTOL – A proposal to expand a gravel mining operation in Wheatland will remain stalled until February after a meeting of the Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee Wednesday night.

Planning and Development Director Andy Buehler said the panel is expected to act on the issue at its Feb. 8 meeting when county officials and representatives of Lafarge Aggregates anticipate “everything to be submitted.” The committee meets at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Buehler said the committee could also expect Lafarge to make a presentation addressing modifications to the expansion proposal.

“They will present all their new information and we will have that sent out to the committee,” he said. Buehler said further discussions on the matter would be scheduled to take place at next month’s work session, which he encouraged committee members to attend as additional information on the modifications will be reviewed.

The proposed expansion hinges on a comprehensive plan amendment that would support Meyer Material Co.’s application for a 23.5-acre expansion on property north and east of its affiliated company Lafarge Aggregates in the Town of Wheatland.

The site at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland borders Burlington to the north in Racine County, affecting residents on both sides of the county line. The property is currently designated a farmland protection area, but the change would turn it into an “extractive” farmland area in an isolated natural resource area.

The proposed expansion has neighbors concerned about declining property values, their health and the health of their neighbors as it would mean the gravel mining operation could continue past its initial 25-year use and decommissioning objective.

Last month, the committee met to determine whether it required the Wheatland Town Board to make a recommendation on the comprehensive plan modification in order for Lafarge to move forward with its proposed expansion. According to the county’s corporation counsel and the Town’s attorney, the county does not need to have a recommendation from the Town Board to move the project forward.

While municipalities under county jurisdiction have traditionally given their advisory recommendation, a practice encouraged by county governments in matters of planning and zoning, such input isn’t legally binding but rather one of cooperative governance.

