County committee to hear Beth disciplinary appeal

Kenosha County's Finance and Administration Committee approved hearing dates for an anticipated disciplinary appeal by former Capt. Bill Beth, currently a sergeant in the Sheriff's Department, who had been placed on administrative leave March 1 before returning to duty May 6 at a lower-ranking position.

County officials have declined to say why Beth had been placed on leave or why he was summarily demoted.

The committee is expected to conduct the hearing on three consecutive days from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day on May 25-27, according to Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone Thursday night. The hearings will be conducted in closed session at a location to be determined.

"This committee would actually hear a contested matter, with testimony taken from the various parties and essentially serve as a jury in that process," he said during the committee's meeting.

The committee would hear from legal representatives of the Sheriff's Department and Beth, each to be given the opportunity to make the case for why discipline was or was not appropriate, according to Cardamone. The corporation counsel would serve as the committee's legal representation.