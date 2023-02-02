The unequal access to certain technologies quickly became glaring as classrooms shifted online during the height of the pandemic. Those without a home computer, tablet, or dependable internet access were put at an immediate disadvantage, and in many instances school districts and communities were not able to give them the equipment and support they needed.
When it comes to education, the digital divide between those with knowledge and access to technology and those without existed prior to the pandemic—but the gulf widened after COVID. According to research by Pew, the digital divide manifests in several ways, affecting various groups of people disproportionately. Adults with disabilities, for example, are less likely to own a computer or smart device, meaning there it's less likely hat such devices are available to other members of their households. Geography matters, too: Broadband internet access in rural areas lags behind both urban and suburban areas.
In terms of the "homework gap" created by digital inequity, more than one-third of parents with children whose school went virtual during COVID reported technological obstacles in schoolwork engagement. Lower income households were more likely to report such obstacles by a ratio of more than 2 to 1 over higher income households.
To begin closing the digital divide, the federal government created the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program works directly with internet providers to lower high-speed internet costs. The IIJA has devoted $65 billion toward growing the national broadband network; moreover, the American Rescue Plan has provided a further $25 billion in the form of capital investment funds and state and local disbursements toward the same.
A draft of the Federal Communications Commission’s new broadband map, a future version of which will determine how much of a $42.5 billion federal investment in high-speed internet each state gets. The darker the blue, the better the broadband coverage.
Pamela Jackson-Walters stands outside her home in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Jackson-Walters uses her home internet connection to attend church services virtually and to pursue a graduate degree, but the service AT&T offers in her mostly Black neighborhood is much slower than in other parts of the city. She said she also experienced an internet outage for four weeks during the summer.
A map of more than 7,000 locations the Public Service Commission says are missing from the Federal Communications Commission map of internet service availability.
Enhancing efforts to improve access to broadband internet service throughout Kenosha County will begin with the creation of a committee tasked with studying these challenges, particularly, in areas that are currently underserved by high-speed internet providers.
The Kenosha County Community Broadband Advisory Committee’s mission includes providing critical input on developing a comprehensive plan for facilitating broadband development and delivery, County Executive Samantha Kerkman said Wednesday announcing the establishment of the new panel.
The committee will generate informed recommendations to local, state, and federal legislators, community leaders and private organizations.
Kerkman said the advisory panel is also directed to foster collaboration, encourage coordination of efforts where appropriate and provide a community forum for updates on known private-sector projects.
“This committee is all about sharing information and collaborating, to encourage and enable private investment in broadband infrastructure,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to productive discussions that will lead us toward finding solutions for areas of the county and communities that now lack access to high-speed internet service.”
The committee's creation comes on the heels of the county’s ongoing efforts to collect internet speed test data from residents, which in turn can be used in private providers’ efforts to receive federal and state support to expand their services.
Kerkman’s appointments to the Broadband Advisory Committee will be established over the coming months. Under an executive order that she issued Wednesday, comprising the panel will be representatives from the:
• Kenosha County Board (one designee)
• Kenosha Unified School District (one designee)
• School districts west of Interstate 94 (three designees)
• Higher education (three designees)
• Municipal and community leaders (seven designees)
• Regional economic or planning organizations (one designee)
• Business or health care industry (three designees)
“As we’ve seen increasingly during recent years, affordable, reliable access to broadband internet is no longer a luxury; it’s essential for families and businesses,” she said. “In creating this committee, it’s our objective to improve access throughout Kenosha County.”
A draft of the Federal Communications Commission’s new broadband map, a future version of which will determine how much of a $42.5 billion federal investment in high-speed internet each state gets. The darker the blue, the better the broadband coverage.
Pamela Jackson-Walters stands outside her home in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Jackson-Walters uses her home internet connection to attend church services virtually and to pursue a graduate degree, but the service AT&T offers in her mostly Black neighborhood is much slower than in other parts of the city. She said she also experienced an internet outage for four weeks during the summer.