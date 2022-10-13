County panel hears concerns, delays vote on proposed Wheatland gravel mining expansion

BRISTOL –Operators of a gravel mining business and residents who live near it will have to wait up to 90 days to learn the fate of a proposed expansion at the site on property at 31st Street and 376th Avenue in Wheatland.

More than 30 people showed up to the public hearing, most opposing the proposed 23.5-acre expansion on property north and east of the Meyer Material Co. LLC at LaFarge Aggregates Dyer Lake site.

The Kenosha County Planning and Development Committee hosted a hearing on the project Wednesday night at the County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol. But, after nearly four hours of presentations, testimony and deliberation, the committee voted unanimously to defer a decision to no later than its meeting in January.

To accommodate the mining expansion, the county panel would need to approve an amendment to the town’s comprehensive plan for the site, which is currently a farmland protection area. According to county planning documents, the site is being proposed to change to an “extractive” farmland protection area, but would remain an “isolated natural resource area.”

The property is also proposed to be re-zoned. In addition to its current designation as agricultural preservation and upland conservancy districts, the new zoning would become a manufacturing district to accommodate mineral extraction. The company has also asked for a change to its original 1996 conditional use permit to add the expansion area.

Two-year permit renewal approved

The committee did vote in favor of Meyer Material’s request for a two-year renewal of its original conditional use permit issued in 1996 to continue its existing gravel extraction operations, an issue that has also concerned residents who have wondered when the site would be retired.

In calling for the deferral, County Board Supervisor Brian Bashaw, a committee member, said that the Wheatland Town Board needed to make a decision on the project. At a meeting last month, the Town Board didn’t vote on the proposal after a motion asking for a favorable recommendation to change the comprehensive plan to accommodate the expansion failed to gain support.

“It’s not tabled, but it’s delayed to a future date, allowing the town an opportunity to provide an adequate response to their recommendation, being that they have not provided one,” said Bashaw. “And we generally do not see these come to the floor without a recommendation from the town.

“At the same token, we have a responsibility to ... see to the needs of the county as a general rule, as a broader context and to make sure that our due diligence is done correctly,” Bashaw said.

The deferral, he said, would also allow Meyer representatives to address concerns of residents who live near the site.

Residents raise concerns

About a third of the residents who turned out for the hearing aired their concerns -- from decreasing property values to health of their neighbors.

Angela Reyers who owns property near the mine wondered when it would conclude.

“I bought what I thought was farmland. Quiet. Country. Good air to breathe. Good water table,” Reyers said. “Now it seems like it’s an industrial area with no end in sight.”

Reyers said the “dynamite blasting” was more than people could stand.

“This is our retirement and I’m getting too old to wait for them to be done,” she said.

Kelly Peyron who lives on Karcher Road in Burlington just north of the site, said when the gravel operation was proposed she was told it would be done with production in 10 years She has lived at her residence for 27 years.

“I’m a nurse and my biggest concern is the health of all the people in the surrounding area,” she said.

In particular, she said she worried about the possibility of crystalline silica, a byproduct of gravel mining, in the air causing damage lungs and possibly cancer, she said based on her research on the Internet.

“It takes 10-20 years after repeated exposure and we’re at 25 (years),” she said.

She said that 10 neighbors within an eighth of a mile have had cancer over the past several years, raising her suspicions.

She encouraged the county committee to also do research.

Meyer responds

Meyer representatives, who responded to residents, said they do not use dynamite to extract the gravel.

“There is no blasting,” said Randi Wille, regional manager for environmental and land services for Meyer. “Sand and gravel is an unconsolidated deposit. So we don’t use dynamite.”

He said the site is also bermed to screen out for other noises and that “white noise” alarms are set up on the property.

Representatives said that employees are also tested randomly and routinely by the federal government for crystalline silica particle levels and that in the last six years none have exceeded exposure standards.

Town Board member Andrew Lois said he, like other residents were concerned about the timeline for when the gravel operations would eventually end. He said the gravel operation is closer than ever to more homes that are being built nearby.

“I think we need to know if we do approve it, I think we need to know when there will be a final date," he said. “Every good thing has to come to end and I think the people around really deserve to know when this is going to happen, if it is going to happen.”