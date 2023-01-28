County seasonal passes, daily rates to increase for first time in 15 years to fund $4 million in golf course improvements

BRISTOL — For the first time in 15 years, daily user rates and seasonal passes at Kenosha County’s two golf courses will increase – a plan aimed to help fully fund $4 million in budgeted capital improvements that will take place through 2025.

The Public Works and Facilities Committee voted unanimously earlier this week approving the daily play increases that range from $2-$5 based on weekday, weekend and holiday per nine or 18 holes. Monday through Friday 18-hole play rates would remain the same at $26, according to the proposed 2023 fee schedule for the golf division.

The committee also favored increasing the price of season passes for golf, including senior rates with the largest jump from $335 in 2022 to $695 this year, or nearly 52%. The new senior golf rates, however, would include the “greens fees” that were previously charged at $5 per use and league play, according to Dan Drier, general manager of golf operations.

A “young executive” pass would decrease from $1,195 to $695, but would not include the $600 seasonal cart pass, according to rate schedule. A special senior seasonal rate of $1,295 for unlimited weekday play and cart use would also be available. Other adult passes would see $200 to $300 increases depending on cart or non-cart use. The rates would apply at both Brighton Dale Links, 830 248th Ave. and at Petrifying Springs, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Last comprehensive increase in 2008

Drier, who oversees the county’s two golf courses said he and public works staff have done “a lot of research” in creating the plan includes the operation’s first increase since 2008.

“We did increase some good golf cart fees back in 2010. And we've added taxes since then, but you know, this this really the rate structure hasn't changed too much since then,” he told the committee Monday night.

“And we feel that with the rising cost of everything and with the projects that we're putting together – and we've put together a good proposal on our golf rates – that we think will meet the requirements of making that extra $300,000 a year to cover the loan that we need for those irrigation and renovation projects.”

Specifically, the projects include replacing 40-year-old irrigation systems and overhauling the red nine and practice areas this year and a blue bunker renovation next year at the courses. In 2025, crews would construct a new maintenance shop at Petrifying Springs Golf Course and a new storage building at Brighton Dale Links.

In November, the County Board approved the golf division’s plan with the 2023 budget, which requires no tax levy or bonding, but will be funded by golf course users.

In paying for the improvements, the golf division has established a “sinking fund” and will be using money in its reserves, which are currently at more than $1 million, while paying back the fund in increments of nearly $300,000 a year for the next 20 years with principal and interest.

According to its 2023 budget, the golf division’s revenue has steadily increased over the last five years from $2.8 million to well over $4 million, turning profits of about $1 million each year for the last three years and has been operating self-sufficiently.

Upping age for `seniors'

Drier told the committee to anticipate “some feedback” from older adults who play golf on the county’s courses, as the age for senior golf passes would also go up from 55 to 60 years. He said at most golf courses, 62 years of age is the requirement for an adult to qualify as a “senior.” The relatively younger age requirement for seniors at the county’s courses was already in place before he came on board in 2009, he said.

“I feel that, you know, 60 years is really a fair age,” he said. “It's still less than many of the other courses that are (of) our comparison.”

Supervisor Zach Stock wondered whether long-time golfers who have paid for passes annually would be “grandfathered” allowing them to keep the lower rate.

“If they’ve had the (annual) passes, yes,” said Drier.

Stock also wondered whether the golf division had explored the feasibility of charging higher rates for out-of-state residents. While the non-resident demographic comprises about 40 to 50 percent of the golfers on weekends the county has maintained providing the “great value” to everyone who wishes to use the courses, said Drier

“We haven’t included any out-of-state increases for our facilities,” he said.

Supervisor Mark Nordigian, the committee’s chair, has called on the golf division to be self-funding since he was elected to the County Board.

“I think the idea is now that Dan can run the golf course, set the rates that they need to do to do the things that he wants to do at a time that he wants to do. They're still going to have to come to the board, they're going to have to get it approved, but you know, it's not dependent now on (county) CIP (funding),” he said. “It's going to be dependent on them financing themselves through their rates. And, I think they've done a really good job of putting them together to make it … affordable.”

