County supervisor looking to restore equity coordinator position cut during committee hearing

A Kenosha County Board supervisor says he wants to restore a position aimed at addressing equity, diversity and inclusion within human resources and departments across county government.
Supervisor Andy Berg said he intends to propose an amendment on Wednesday, prior to the board’s vote on the budget in an effort to bring back the equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator, a position which came with a cost of $99,879 with salaries and benefits.
The new position, which was originally proposed as part of County Executive Jim Kreuser’s budget, was eliminated by the Finance Committee following more than two hours of deliberation at the Oct. 26 hearing for the county’s Human Resources Department. The hearing was one of several held over a four-day period last week on the proposed county budget for 2022.
A public hearing is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday night on the full budget before the County Board gives final consideration and votes at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Wednesday night. Both meetings are scheduled to take place in the board’s third floor chambers at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.
According to county administration, the coordinator position is intended to address a number of internal facets including, racial equity training across the board, the initiating of “affinity groups” for employees, and a review of county procedures with equity in mind, along with helping the county better serve its customers. The position has also been envisioned to support the county’s newly formed Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, a group born out of the racial tension and civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020.
Berg said he notified Finance Committee Chairman Jeff Gentz that he would be presenting a motion on the board floor on Wednesday night. Berg said he believes he has the support of at least 11 supervisors, one short of a simple majority that would enable passage. The board consists of members who represent 23 districts in the county.
Younger workers seeking out diversity
Berg said he has also received the support of local college leaders, including Herzing University President Jeff Hill and Carthage College President John Swallow, whose respective institutions have in place administrative positions that oversee equity, diversity and inclusion. He said a number of corporations also have similar positions.
“Why do they have it? Because they want to foster a better work force,” Berg said, noting in particular younger generations entering the work force. “That’s what we on County Board have been talking about. Our retention rate has gone down. Our hiring rate gone down because people don’t want to commit. And we’re paying so low. So how do we retain people?”
At the Finance Committee hearing last week, Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa told board supervisors that for younger job seekers, diversity and inclusion weren’t an option, but rather a requirement. She said millennials and members of Generation Z are avoiding work environments that aren’t accepting of diverse workers and companies that aren’t committed to confronting racism.
“I hear it again and again in the HR industry. In any kind of workshops when we’re talking about competition for employees, you’ve got to be addressing these issues,” she said in presenting coordinator position for consideration.
“So, for us, we’ve talked quite a bit about equity, diversity and inclusion. We have to make sure it’s not just lip service. We need to show that we’re committed to this,” Tappa said at the Oct. 26 meeting.
Cost concerns
A majority of Finance Committee members, however, believe that the cost for the position at $99,879 is too steep.
“That’s a lot of money. Isn’t there something we can do with training that isn’t going to be so costly?” asked Supervisor Monica Yuhas. “And, is Kenosha County not doing a good job right now with inclusion and diversity that we’ve got to go outside and hire someone else with our business partners and we have a racial equity and ethnic commission? Why do we need this right now?”
“The racial, ethnic (diversity) and equity commission is really focused on an external look on how the county serves the community,” Tappa said.
“We need to do a better job. I think we’re doing the best job that we can. But, we definitely have room for improvement. We need to make sure we’re looking at all ways in which we are addressing these issues. It’s a lot of work,” Tappa said. “My HR staff has got a lot of work, currently. To add dedicated focused work on (diversity efforts) and we’re just not going to do it as well as we should.”
Leadership roles still lacking
Supervisors also wanted to know how the county’s workforce demographics compared with that of the county itself.
“We pretty closely reflect the community right now,” said Tappa. She said, however, that employment categories, including people of color in leadership positions, don’t reflect the community at large.
Gentz said that he could not commit to paying for the coordinator position given the needs of other departments in county government that are “starved for a position.”
“I can’t support that,” he said.
Attempting to broker a compromise, Supervisor Ed Kubicki wondered whether the cost of the position could be reduced by about $12,000, from an E-9 classification to the lower salary of an E-7, the approximate classification of a business partner. That vote failed 5-2, however. The committee then voted 6-1, ultimately eliminating the position from the budget altogether.