County supervisor looking to restore equity coordinator position cut during committee hearing

“I hear it again and again in the HR industry. In any kind of workshops when we’re talking about competition for employees, you’ve got to be addressing these issues,” she said in presenting coordinator position for consideration.

“So, for us, we’ve talked quite a bit about equity, diversity and inclusion. We have to make sure it’s not just lip service. We need to show that we’re committed to this,” Tappa said at the Oct. 26 meeting.

Cost concerns

A majority of Finance Committee members, however, believe that the cost for the position at $99,879 is too steep.

“That’s a lot of money. Isn’t there something we can do with training that isn’t going to be so costly?” asked Supervisor Monica Yuhas. “And, is Kenosha County not doing a good job right now with inclusion and diversity that we’ve got to go outside and hire someone else with our business partners and we have a racial equity and ethnic commission? Why do we need this right now?”

“The racial, ethnic (diversity) and equity commission is really focused on an external look on how the county serves the community,” Tappa said.