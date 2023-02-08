A proposal that would create a new board for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department youth drug abuse prevention program and accompanying County Board committee oversight will have to wait for consideration.

The proposal for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program that aims to create a newly structured board was pulled from the County Board agenda Tuesday night. Members of the Judiciary and Law Committee voted 4-2 to remove it.

Concerns about process

Chairman Gabe Nudo said he had concerns about the process by which the resolution was expedited.

“After review and discussion with Corporation Counsel and the changes made from the time it was referred to Judiciary and Law Committee, along with Corporation Counsel opinion, I have concern about the process,” Nudo said. “And, it should go to Finance Committee before it comes to the full board.”

Nudo then called on County Clerk Regi Waligora to poll committee members in a voice vote on whether to remove the agenda item.

“This is non-debatable,” Nudo said. Voting in favor removing the agenda item were supervisors Brian Bashaw, Mark Nordigian, John Franco and Jeffrey Wamboldt. Supervisors Erin Decker and Zach Rodriguez, the committee chair, cast dissenting votes. Supervisor Laura Belsky had an excused absence.

At the Feb. 1 meeting, the Judiciary and Law Committee approved a resolution specifying money designated for the Sheriff Department’s D.A.R.E. and Deputy Friendly programs not be spent on “gifts, events, activities or other purposes” than those directly related to the two programs.

The committee also approved two changes. On the first change, the committee appointed itself to review and approve any “alternate use or expenditure” of such funding for “beneficial collaborations or supportive activities” for the D.A.R.E. or Deputy Friendly programs. In doing so, the panel decided it would have final say on the programs' use of funds outside the scope of D.A.R.E. or Deputy Friendly. County Board approval would not be necessary. The original resolution, however, had designated the County Board as the final oversight.

In a separate, but related action, the committee also approved forming a new seven-member D.A.R.E. Board of Directors. Its members would serve staggered, three-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms. But there would be no limit on the total number of terms members serve non-consecutively.

Proposed board make-up

With the changes, the composition of the new board would include three members appointed by the sheriff, two by the county executive and one by the chairman of the County Board. A D.A.R.E. officer would also be represented on the board. The original resolution called for five members with two appointed by the sheriff, two by the county executive and one by the County Board chair.

While D.A.R.E. remains under the auspices of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the more structured oversight is the result of the committee’s earlier investigation into the previous administration’s handling of funds and need for better accountability.

Last year, the committee scrutinized record-keeping of program revenues, including donations from a coalition supporting the program which had also funded an activity with $7,500 for signs to “Red Ribbon Week.” While it had a similar purpose, it was not directly related to D.A.R.E.

Funds were also spent on lunch coolers that went to law enforcement officers, which committee members thought to be inappropriate uses of the funding. Then-Sheriff David Beth defended the funding for the signs because the two activities had similar purposes including preventing drug abuse among young people, and the coolers were meant to thank law enforcement officers.

A conference attended two years ago by now-retired Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe and Capt. Justin Miller also came under fire as some committee members believed the costs submitted for reimbursements to be too high. Beth said that the expenses were justified; none resulted in disciplinary action. Beth and Rowe maintained the committee hearings were politically motivated as Rowe was a candidate for sheriff at the time.

Oversight 'overreach'

Bashaw, who cast the dissenting vote at Feb. 1 meeting said afterward that while he was a co-sponsor to the original resolution, his intention was to provide a “reasonable level” of oversight to improve accountability and execution of the programs. The committee did so earlier by identifying irregularities in the handling of funds by the previous administration, including those that were re-directed and spent on items not directly related to the programs.

He said it had become clear during deliberations that the resolution, with the changes, no longer met his intentions and he voted against them citing an “overreach” of oversight, given that the Sheriff’s Department has a leader who is independently elected and runs a department with its own administration.

“I believe it is inappropriate for the D.Aboard to directly insert itself into the internal operations of a division beyond the role of oversight,” he said.

Close 1 of 8 BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth smiles as he is announced as the recipient of the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the D.A.R.E. America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State D.A.R.E. Coordinator, on Thursday. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State DARE Coordinator, on June 18. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth, center, smiles as he gets a standing ovation after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth listens as County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a ceremony where Beth received the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth has been named the recipient of the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. IN PHOTOS: Sheriff Beth honored as DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year. DARE America has named Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — who spent 10 years of his career as a DARE officer — as the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year. Here are photos from the award presentation on Thursday. Beth will be recognized at a ceremony at a national event next year, the organization said. 1 of 8 BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth smiles as he is announced as the recipient of the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the D.A.R.E. America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State D.A.R.E. Coordinator, on Thursday. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State DARE Coordinator, on June 18. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth, center, smiles as he gets a standing ovation after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth listens as County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a ceremony where Beth received the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020. BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD Sheriff Dave Beth has been named the recipient of the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020.