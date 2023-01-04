David Zoerner sworn in as Kenosha County Sheriff at ceremonial courtroom

David Zoerner, a veteran of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 24 years, was sworn in as sheriff Tuesday evening, accompanied by family, friends and colleagues during the ceremony.

Hundreds attended the ceremony that took place inside Kenosha County Circuit Court’s historic second floor ceremonial courtroom.

Zoerner took his oath of office alongside his wife, Amy Zoerner. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder administered the oath.

“I’m very enthusiastic, I’m energized, and I’m blessed to be supported by such an amazing crew,” Zoerner told the Kenosha News after the ceremony. “My co-workers have not stopped asking me ‘What do you need? ‘What do you need?’ The command staff is phenomenal, some of the brightest men and women.”

Zoerner said he has worked with the department’s men and women throughout his career and he’s ready to lead them.

“We’re ready to lead this department and take public safety into the next level in Kenosha, and into the future,” Zoerner said.

The swearing in ceremony began with the call to order by Kenosha County Chief Deputy Marc Levin followed by an invocation by John Hagerty, the Sheriff’s Department jail chaplain.

One of Zoerner’s youngest sons, Brody Zoerner, led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman congratulated Zoerner on his new position.

“It’s my honor to have this opportunity to welcome you to today’s event, and to introduce you to our new sheriff, to this wonderful colleague, Dave Zoerner,” Kerkman told those in attendance. “He is a Kenosha native, a family man, a marine, he’s been a dedicated servant to our community for nearly 24 years in the Sheriff’s Department, and I am confident he will continue to serve with distinguish as our next sheriff.”

Kerkman also said she’s looking forward to working with Zoerner and others in law enforcement to help “enhance public safety in Kenosha County.”

Also in attendance were the eight Kenosha Circuit Court judges, District Attorney Michael Graveley, new Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton and Kenosha County supervisors, among many other leaders throughout Kenosha County.

Schroeder said it was a “pleasure” to take part in the ceremony.

Schroeder said the ceremony was a “celebration of our freedom” because Kenosha County residents had the freedom to choose a new leader.

“A lot of places in the world as you know don’t have that,” Schroeder told this in attendance. “It’s something that we have a great depth of gratitude to give to those who have sacrificed everything, some even their lives to preserve.”

Schroeder then asked those in attendance who served in the armed forces to stand for a round of applause.

The ceremony lasted about 25 minutes. A reception was held at Kenosha Brewing Company.

Won election in November

Zoerner won the election for sheriff as a Republican in November with nearly 36,000 votes against Democratic opponent James Simmons, who had roughly 28,000 votes. Zoerner is replacing David Beth, who served as sheriff for nearly 20 years and had announced plans to retire.

Zoerner, then a sergeant, garnered support from several Kenosha-area law enforcement unions, and swept through the primary, ultimately to win the general election.

Throughout his time at the Sheriff’s Department, one of Zoerner’s focuses has been the opioid epidemic. Zoerner serves on the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force. It’s an issue he has said he plans to continue to tackle as Sheriff.

Zoerner also serves on the Chapter 51 Committee on Mental Health, and he has been a board member of Women and Children’s Horizons. Zoerner is also a U.S. Marine veteran.

A partisan position, the sheriff is elected every four years. With a budget of nearly $45 million. The sheriff is responsible for the third largest law enforcement agency in Wisconsin, overseeing more than 360 full-time employees, including 137 sworn officers, and commands the third largest county detention system in the state.

Zoerner said Beth, who was also in attendance Tuesday, has been “phenomenal” and helped him transition into his new role as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

“It’s been surreal,” Zoerner said. “With all humility, I’m so humbled with all the support and kindness. People that I didn’t even know prior to the campaigns, they sought me out and supported me and have been so gracious. We’re blessed.”