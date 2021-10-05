Deep dive into pool fence height revisions postponed until November

A deep dive into proposed city ordinance revisions that would require taller fencing to secure newly installed above-ground pools and hot tubs will have to wait another month.

The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to defer the matter 30 days, siding with a recommendation by the Public Safety and Welfare Committee, which voted to postpone its decision because it needed more time to deliberate on other safety measures including educating families about ways to prevent child drownings. Members also wanted to study other methods of securing pools, such as through the use of pool alarms and high-tech sensors to alert owners of breaches. The council’s decision accompanied a public hearing in which no one spoke.

Earlier this summer, the city Plan Commission had voted unanimously to approve the higher fences.

Under the proposed revisions, pool enclosures would need to be a foot taller than the height of newly installed above-ground pools and hot tubs, unless their walls are already at least five feet tall. The fence generally would not exceed the height of a standard yard fence in the city, or six feet.

The proposed requirements would pertain to such pools, hot tubs and spas with a water depth of two feet or more.