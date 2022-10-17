Democratic Party of Kenosha County presents special awards during annual dinner

Kenosha County Democrats presented special awards and worked to galvanize supporters Sunday night ahead of the midterm elections.

Dozens of party members, local and state politicians and community activists attended the event held at The Vault Banquet Hall in Downtown Kenosha. Five awards were handed out after the dinner.

Leaders of Kenosha, represented by Erica Ness, director of community engagement and operations, Ariel Crowder, director of digital media, and Tanya McLean, executive director and founder, received the Community Organization of the Year award.

Leaders of Kenosha works to be a conduit for transformative and restorative justice. The organization provides resources and education, and fosters civic engagement. The nonprofit also launched a community bail fund earlier this year.

“It’s important that people have the ability to thrive,” McLean said Sunday night. “Kenosha’s a wonderful place, we just have to work really, really hard to make it a place that we envision for all to thrive. We all deserve that.”

Adelene Greene received the Democracy in Action Award, a new honor. She is a founding member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

“I feel humbled to be among you tonight,” Greene said. “We should all welcome opportunities for dialogue, for debate and for discussions so we can gain a better understanding about other people’s lived experiences. We do not all have the same same experience in the country. In doing this, it should help us to realize that we all have a responsibility to educate ourselves about the issues and to take action to ensure that everyone has the same opportunities regardless of race, color, creed, culture, gender, political or sexual orientation.

“This work is bigger than what one person can do alone and it can’t be done by just a few. That’s why there are so many others in this community, like Leaders of Kenosha, that are doing their part to make democracy work,” Greene said.

Kyle Flood received the Young Democrat of the Year Award. A former Kenosha Unified School District School Board member, he serves as the Great Lakes regional director for the Young Democrats of America Labor Caucus.

“It’s really awesome that the Democratic Party is recognizing young Democrats,” Flood said. “The big thing that everyone in this room can do if you want to celebrate young Democrats — don’t just honor them with awards, don’t just promote them being at things and being a young voice, elect them. Elect young Democrats.”

Lori Hawkins, chair of local party, received the Democrat of the Year Award.

“Those who know me best know that I’m in my element when the pace is fast, synergy is in the air and we’re working together toward a common goal,” Hawkins said. “Working together with all of you on so many vital issues of this time is what inspires me and makes my life rich.”

Former Kenosha County Executive James Kreuser received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kreuser was unable to attend Sunday.

Ann Roe, who is running for office in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, spoke about her commitment to reproductive freedom.

“Let’s go win this thing. Roe is on the ballot and so am I,” she said.