Details released on mission and scope of Kenosha County's Racial Equity Commission

Much-awaited details about the mission, composition and goals of the soon-to-be-formed Kenosha County Racial Equity Commission were unveiled Tuesday night.
A resolution setting forth the makeup and purpose of the new commission was presented to the County Board's Executive Committee by the Racial Equity Work Group, chaired by Supervisor Jerry Gulley. The Executive Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval by the County Board.
“More than once this past year, Kenosha found itself in headlines across the globe,” Gulley said in presenting the resolution. “Tonight we bring before you an opportunity to write a different headline — not one of destruction, not one of violence, but one of moving forward together.”
Gulley said the mission of the Racial Equity Commission will be “to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.”
The commitment to form the Racial Equity Commission was included in the 2021 County Budget and the resolution is the result of weekly meetings held by the work group, that has met weekly since Jan. 13.
Commission composition
The resolution calls on the County Executive and County Board to make a reasonable effort to seat the Racial Equity Commission in full within 90 days of the passage of the resolution.
The commission is to be comprised of nine members. Two must be County Board supervisors, appointed by the County Board chair with the approval of the County Board. The other seven will be appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the County Board.
According to the resolution, “the makeup of the commission should, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information.” At all times, five of the seven non-County Board commissioners must represent racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
The makeup of the board is established as such “to encourage new ways to increase and maximize the participation of voices which have been traditionally and historically un- or underrepresented,” the resolution reads.
Those wanting to serve may apply themselves or may be nominated by individuals or organizations, and the resolution establishes the information that must be provided as part of the application process.
Members will receive no compensation and will serve a three-year term, following an initially staggered set of terms. There will be no limit to the number of terms a member may serve, though no more than two terms may be served consecutively.
Commission goals
The commission will report to the Executive Committee, will adopt a set of bylaws to present to the County Board for approval, and will serve in an advisory capacity, according to the resolution.
The role of the Racial Equity Commission, as defined in the resolution is to:
• Study issues of racial equity in Kenosha County, focusing on ordinances, policies and procedures that perpetuate systemic racism, result in disparate impact on underrepresented populations and contribute to racial inequity in Kenosha County, first focusing on policing and law enforcement then expanding the work to other systemic problems determined by members of the Racial Equity Commission.
• Perform outreach and hold, at minimum, one annual listening session with Kenosha County residents, including community members, local elected officials, law enforcement, state legislators, educators, mental health professionals, social workers, people impacted by systemic racism, and other Kenosha County residents with experience and expertise in various aspects of racial equity.
• Research and analyze county ordinances, policies and procedures as they relate to racial equity, including the availability of adequate data on the topic.
• Review research on actions that have been proven effective in increasing racial equity in similar counties.
• Analyze racial equity in the context of various systems in Kenosha County, including law enforcement, justice, physical and mental health, education, housing and economic opportunity.
• Make recommendations to the County Board on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to increase racial equity and alleviate the public health crisis caused by racism in Kenosha County.
The resolution calls on the commission to submit an initial report within one year detailing assessments and recommendations to the County Board and present it to the public at an open forum that allows for discussion and questions. It also establishes other benchmarks for the commission to meet within that one-year period.