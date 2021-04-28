Details released on mission and scope of Kenosha County's Racial Equity Commission

The commission is to be comprised of nine members. Two must be County Board supervisors, appointed by the County Board chair with the approval of the County Board. The other seven will be appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the County Board.

According to the resolution, “the makeup of the commission should, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information.” At all times, five of the seven non-County Board commissioners must represent racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The makeup of the board is established as such “to encourage new ways to increase and maximize the participation of voices which have been traditionally and historically un- or underrepresented,” the resolution reads.

Those wanting to serve may apply themselves or may be nominated by individuals or organizations, and the resolution establishes the information that must be provided as part of the application process.

Members will receive no compensation and will serve a three-year term, following an initially staggered set of terms. There will be no limit to the number of terms a member may serve, though no more than two terms may be served consecutively.

Commission goals