Donald Trump to hold rally at Kenosha Regional Airport on Monday night

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump, as part of his push to visit as many swing states as possible in the final days of the presidential election, is scheduled to hold a “Make American Great Again Victory Rally” at Kenosha Regional Airport Monday evening, according to the president's public schedule.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. Admission information was not readily available Friday afternoon. The visit comes on the eve of the most contentious presidential election in recent history. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, local polls will close on the election.

The Kenosha rally is one of at least five rallies Monday the president is scheduled to appear at in in four different states. He is scheduled to be in Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a rally that morning; then fly to Avoca, Pennsylvania; then Traverse City, Michigan; then Kenosha; and then host a night-time rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Underscoring Wisconsin's vital role in the election, the president was scheduled to make an appearance in Green Bay on Friday afternoon. He was in La Crosse County on Tuesday and in Waukesha on Oct. 24. Vice President Mike Pence has also made stops in the state.

