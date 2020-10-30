Donald Trump to hold rally at Kenosha Regional Airport on Monday night

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump, as part of his push to visit as many swing states as possible in the final days of the presidential election, is scheduled to hold a “Make American Great Again Victory Rally” at Kenosha Regional Airport Monday evening, according to the president's public schedule.
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. Admission information was not readily available Friday afternoon. The visit comes on the eve of the most contentious presidential election in recent history. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, local polls will close on the election.
The Kenosha rally is one of at least five rallies Monday the president is scheduled to appear at in in four different states. He is scheduled to be in Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a rally that morning; then fly to Avoca, Pennsylvania; then Traverse City, Michigan; then Kenosha; and then host a night-time rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Underscoring Wisconsin's vital role in the election, the president was scheduled to make an appearance in Green Bay on Friday afternoon. He was in La Crosse County on Tuesday and in Waukesha on Oct. 24. Vice President Mike Pence has also made stops in the state.
Although not as well-traveled as the president over the past few month, Democratic challenger Joe Biden similarly has been getting his face seen at socially distanced events throughout the country more and more as of late. On Friday alone, he was in Des Moines, Iowa; then was scheduled to visit St. Paul, Minn., and Milwaukee.
It will be the president's first time back in the city since he visited the city on Sept. 1 following riots in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Since then, Trump has repeatedly stated he "saved Kenosha" by sending in federal troops, a statement that Wisconsin officials painted as misleading since federal officers were already in the city and it was Gov. Tony Evers, not Trump, who activated the National Guard — although some, including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, have claimed that Evers would have been slower to act if it weren't for Trump's urging.
Biden made a stop in Kenosha on Sept. 3 when he met with community leaders at a Grace Lutheran Church to discuss the unrest in the wake of the Blake shooting and social justice and equality issues.
Health leaders fear that the rallies the president is holding could become so-called "superspreader events" where coronavirus outbreaks can become magnitudes worse due to the close quarters of so many unmasked people, although a recent rally in Green Bay has not been shown to have done that, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Friday.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
