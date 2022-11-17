Donor's $675,000 grant for ceremonial courtroom restoration at risk after Kenosha County Board eliminates project manager job

The donor whose foundation has pledged $675,000 toward the proposed multimillion-dollar restoration of Kenosha County’s Ceremonial Courtroom appears to be having second thoughts about its funding following the elimination of the position for the project manager in charge of it.

During budget hearings before the county’s Finance Committee last month the position of Frank Martinelli, the county’s long-time engineering project manager in facilities, was eliminated along with a customer service superintendent in the highway division, a job held by Glenn Fenske, who received an early retirement package approved by the committee a week ago.

The funding from the elimination of their jobs was put toward adding sworn officers, a deputy and two detectives, in the Sheriff’s Department, which was approved by a majority of the County Board with the 2023 budget on Nov. 2. While the board voted 17-6 to support the budget, an identical majority failed to approve the bonding resolution for millions of dollars in county projects. The six dissenting supervisors have said they could not support either the budget or the bonding after the majority voted to eliminate what they’ve said are positions also critical to county operations.

Grant "in peril"

Thomas Jeffris, president of the Janesville-based Jeffris Foundation, which focuses on preserving historic architecture and decorative arts in Wisconsin and other Midwest states, committed to funding the project a year ago with the caveat that the county raise an additional $1.35 million in private donations earmarked for the restoration before June 30, 2024.

In an e-mail correspondence to County Executive Samantha Kerkman and all 23 County Board supervisors, Jeffris said his foundation gave its formal commitment recognizing an opportunity to advance the restoration as Martinelli provided the needed historical and technical information “sufficient to convince us of the project’s alignment with our mission.”

“It is our understanding that the county has already secured significant matching funds toward the (fundraising) goal,” he said. Jeffris added that with Martinelli’s duties being transferred to others, “We feel this may put our grant in peril.”

Anderson Center 2.jpg Kenosha County Engineering Projects Manager Frank Martinelli points to where the ceiling of the Anderson Arts Center began to crumble.

Jeffris said if the match is not attained by the deadline, the grant would be cancelled to the disappointment of others who donated to the project.

“Foundation would not repeat our offer,” he said.

According to the foundation terms, the challenge grants can range from $50,000 to $1 million, but $250,000 to $500,000 is more common. In order to receive the grant, recipients must raise twice the awarded sum within three years. Failure to meet the challenge within the specified period would result in the grant’s cancellation in full.

A county-sponsored fundraising campaign is currently underway with suggested contributions of $5,000 to $675,000 over three years. However, any amount will be accepted and contributors noted in a display at the courthouse. As recently as late September, the campaign received a $100,000 pledge toward the restoration from the law firm of Habush Habush & Rottier.

In praise of project manager

Jeffris praised Martinelli’s skills in the management of historic building restoration and “intimate” knowledge of the project’s complex details saying they would be “difficult to replicate.”

“He was one of the best I’ve dealt with,” he said.

“To date, we’ve developed confidence in Mr. Martinelli’s technical skills, project management leadership and detailed project knowledge,” Jeffris said. “I don’t know who you have in mind to take Frank’s position. Could you find someone with Frank’s skills … maybe, but why `change horses in midstream’ and risk failure on the entire project?”

Martinelli has said the money would go toward the first phase of the restoration, which includes the ceiling, skylight, plaster work, installation of reproductions of the original lighting, and moving the HVAC equipment, which would take about a year to complete.

The second phase of the restoration would include returning the walls above the existing original wooden wainscoting to their historic look, including the original paint colors and stenciling.

Two paintings in the courtroom—one over the judge’s bench, the other over the door — would also be cleaned and restored. The second phase could also include replacing the windows in the room with reproductions of the original art glass.

Framed portraits of all judges who have served in the county would be distributed to other courtrooms, according to a preliminary plan.

Built in 1925

The project for the courtroom, which was built in 1925, aims to restore the space to its former grandeur. It will also allow the courtroom to be used for historical and architectural tours, educational activities for children and community events.

The restoration would bring back into public view a gold leaf quote the lines the room, along with highly detailed ornamental plaster and a stained-glass skylight that was original to the building. The quote from Abraham Lincoln reads:

“Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others.”