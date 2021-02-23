Downtown parking structure could open Monday; weather, cold affecting progress

The long-awaited Downtown parking structure could open for vehicles Monday, according to the city’s project manager.

Maybe.

John Boldt of Clark Dietz, project manager for the Downtown parking project, has given a dozen updates since construction began on the five-story ramp on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets a year ago. The project is two months behind the Dec. 31 contract-scheduled completion, due in large part to crews last summer unearthing a previously undetected building foundation.

“It’s been more of a grind than it should’ve been, I’ll say that right now,” Boldt told the Public Works Committee on Monday night.

The likelihood of the structure opening by Monday?

“Probably 50-50,” Boldt said, answering Ald. David Bogdala’s question. “I’d like to say it was better than that.”

Snow and extreme cold has also added to the delay.

On the bright side, Boldt said the elevator passed inspection and was approved for operation Feb. 17. Likewise, the fire alarm system was also tested and passed on Friday. Lighting and communications systems have also met standards for operation.