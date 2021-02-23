Downtown parking structure could open next Monday; weather, cold affecting progress

The long-awaited Downtown parking structure could open for vehicles March 1, according to the city’s project manager. Maybe.

John Boldt of Clark Dietz, project manager for the Downtown parking project, has given a dozen updates since construction began on five-story ramp on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets a year ago. The project is two months behind the Dec. 31 contract schedule due in large part to crews last summer unearthing a previously undetected building foundation.

“It’s been more of a grind than it should’ve been, I’ll say that right now,” Boldt told the Public Works Committee Monday night.

The likelihood of the structure opening by March 1?

“Probably 50-50,” said Boldt answering Ald. David Bogdala’s question. “I’d like to say it was better that.”

Snow and extreme cold has also added to the delay.

On the bright side, Boldt said the elevator passed inspection and was approved for operation last Wednesday . Likewise, the fire alarm system was also tested and passed on Friday. Lighting and communications systems have also met standards for operation.

This week, crews will be heating the ramp.