Downtown parking structure could open next Monday; weather, cold affecting progress

The long-awaited Downtown parking structure could open for vehicles March 1, according to the city’s project manager. Maybe.
John Boldt of Clark Dietz, project manager for the Downtown parking project, has given a dozen updates since construction began on five-story ramp on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets a year ago. The project is two months behind the Dec. 31 contract schedule due in large part to crews last summer unearthing a previously undetected building foundation.
“It’s been more of a grind than it should’ve been, I’ll say that right now,” Boldt told the Public Works Committee Monday night.
The likelihood of the structure opening by March 1?
“Probably 50-50,” said Boldt answering Ald. David Bogdala’s question. “I’d like to say it was better that.”
Snow and extreme cold has also added to the delay.
On the bright side, Boldt said the elevator passed inspection and was approved for operation last Wednesday . Likewise, the fire alarm system was also tested and passed on Friday. Lighting and communications systems have also met standards for operation.
This week, crews will be heating the ramp.
“The guys are working getting ready to heat the ramp up even more (Monday), putting a tent around it. Hopefully, that will get it to the temperature we need by Thursday or Friday,” he said.
However, the ramp has yet to be outfitted with the necessary signage to indicate clearance heights for vehicles ascending within the structure, according to Boldt.
Bogdala asked Boldt whether they needed anything from the city to expedite the opening by March 1.
“Not really because it, unfortunately, has to do with delivery of materials,” he said. For instance, insulation protectors for pipes were just delivered on Monday, he said.
“We’re almost there and that’s what is frustrating about it. We’re extremely close to getting this thing open,” he said. “There’s just little things that are getting in our way all the time.”